Alex Berenson: I will vote for a Democrat against Trump in 2024, the GOP will be destroyed if he is the candidate





Alex Berenson, author and vocal critic of the lockdown, said he would vote for a Democrat if former President Trump wins the GOP nomination in 2024.

“Independents and even some Republicans are tired of this guy, and he can’t win anymore,” Berenson told Fox News. “It’s not a Republican problem, it’s a Donald Trump problem, and it needs to be put aside.”

Trump announced his third presidential bid on Tuesday during a speech at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida a week after the midterm elections. Candidates he has backed in major Senate and House races have performed poorly overall.

Berenson, a registered independent who did not vote for Trump or President Biden in the 2020 election, made it clear he would not leave his ballot blank in 2024 even if it meant voting for the Democrat. The author was a frequent critic of Democrats’ COVID-19 policies and wrote the book “Pandemic: How Coronavirus Hysteria Took Over Our Government, Our Rights, and Our Lives.”

“For me to say I’m going to vote for a Democrat in 2024 is because Trump is such a disgusting figure to me,” Berenson said.

He acknowledged that Trump had good instincts and listed the former president’s accomplishments, such as appointing hundreds of appeals court judges and putting “a thumb in the eye of the establishment of Washington”. But the former Times reporter said Trump’s flaws, like his self-centered nature and focus on election denial, outweigh any positives.

Former President Donald Trump announced he is running for president for the third time while speaking at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP)

“If Republicans want to nominate this guy again, I just know I can’t vote for him,” he said. “It will be destroyed and the Republicans will be destroyed.”

Berenson added that “there are better Republicans” leading the GOP that he would happily vote for.

“It’s not Donald Trump or Jeb Bush anymore,” he said. “If Republicans choose to go with him, they will have made their own beds and I think they will wake up the day after election night 2024 and be very, very sorry.”

