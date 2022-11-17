Trump Org. ended illegal tax practices when Donald Trump took office, former CFO Allen Weisselberg testifies





The Trump Organization ended several illegal tax practices around 2017 when Donald Trump took office, former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg testified in a New York court on Thursday.

Mr. Trump became president and everyone was looking at our business from every angle you could think of, including himself personally, Weisselberg said. We felt at the time, let’s review all the practices we’ve used over the years and make sure to fix anything we need to fix.

Weisselberg, on his second day of testimony, said the practice of cutting executive bonuses via 1099 earnings began in the 1980s before he started working for Trump in 1986. He said he wasn’t sure who started the practice.

The 1099 income allowed Trump companies to avoid taxes on large checks that typically exceeded $100,000 each and offered executives an automatic withholding tax-free bonus.

Mazars accounting partner Donald Bender expressed concern to Weisselberg about bonus checks aimed at independent contractors or the self-employed. He didn’t like the idea, Weisselberg said.

The company kept cutting these checks until 2017 after an internal investigation, according to testimony.

Donald Trump signed the bonus checks for executives each year around the holidays, according to Weisselberg, who would deliver the stack of checks to Trump’s office for his signature.

Donald Trump always wanted to sign the bonus checks, Weisselberg said.

Trump also liked to personally distribute the bonuses to his employees in a Christmas card, Weisselberg said of his boss before Trump left the company to become president.

Two Trump Organization entities are charged with nine counts of tax evasion, robbery and falsifying business records in what prosecutors claim was a 15-year scheme to defraud tax authorities by failing to report and pay taxes on compensation paid to employees.

The former president is not charged in the case.

Weisselberg also told the jury how Trump began paying his two grandchildren’s tuition from his own personal bank account. Donald Trump was complaining about the cost of tuition while signing his own grandchildren’s tuition bills for Donald Trump Jr. when Weisselberg walked into his office.

I have to pay more in tuition for these kids, so I might as well pay your grandkids too, Weisselberg said in his testimony.

A few days later, Weisselberg took the school invoices to his boss’s office for his approval. After Trump took office, Trump Jr. signed tuition bills for Weisselberg before it ended in 2017.

Weisselberg refrained from saying that Trump or Donald Jr. knew about Weisselberg’s plan to reimburse the company through his paychecks to avoid tuition taxes.

He told Trump he would pay him back, but did not specify how, according to Weisselberg.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August to failing to pay taxes on about $1.7 million in unofficial compensation he received in the form of a company-funded New York apartment and other expenses. .

Weisselberg testified that he did not conspire or conspire with any member of the Trump family in connection with the tax charges to which he pleaded guilty.

It was my personal greed that led to this, he says.

During Thursday’s cross-examination, defense attorney Alan Futerfas went over the 15 counts of the indictment to which Weisselbergs pleaded guilty, clarifying with him that the crimes are related to the financial records. personal information and behavior of Weisselberg and not the company or any member of the Trump family.

Did you conspire with Jeff McConney (Comptroller of the Trump Organization)?

Yes, said Weisselberg.

Did you conspire with a member of the Trump family?

No, he said.

Did you conspire with Jeff McConney?

Yes.

Did you conspire with a member of the Trump family?

No, Weisselberg said.

Futerfas asked Weisselberg to recount his nearly 50 years of working with the Trump family.

Weisselberg watched Donald Trump’s children grow up, he testified, telling them stories about the family business in its early days. Weisselberg’s job was to protect the family and its businesses from situations like this, he confirmed to the defense attorney.

Have you betrayed the trust placed in you?

I did, Weisselberg said.

And you did it for your personal gain?

Correct, Weisselberg said, his voice dropping to a whisper.

Before the lunch break, Futerfas asked the former CFO of Trump Org if he was bothered by his illegal actions.

More than you can imagine, Weisselberg said, growing more emotional.

Are you ashamed?

Yes, absolutely, his voice cracking.

Weisselberg is expected to serve about five months in prison plus five years probation, in exchange for testifying at trial, he confirmed on the stand.

The sentencing range is five to 15 years if he does not cooperate fully, Weisselberg testified. Judge Juan Merchan must ultimately accept the plea deal and convict Weisselberg.

I committed these crimes with Jeffrey McConney who I dealt with directly about it and with Trump Corporation and Trump Payroll Corporation, he said when explicitly asked.

This story has been updated with additional details.

