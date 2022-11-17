ATC grants 12-day physical remand to suspect in Imran Khan assassination case





In this photo taken on November 1, 2022, Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during an anti-government march in Gujranwala. AFP Suspect Naveed appeared in court 14 days after his arrest. JIT probing Naveed presented him in court on Thursday’s investigative team to further investigate Naveed during the 12-day pretrial detention.

LAHORE: A Gujranwala anti-terrorism court on Thursday granted remand to Naveed, the prime suspect who opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan during his party’s 12-day long march in Wazirabad on Nov. 3.

Investigator Imtiaz Ahmed requested a 30-day physical remand, however, District and Sessions/ATC Judge Rana Zahid Iqbal Khan approved a 12-day remand.

The suspect was brought before the counter-terrorism court by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) set up to investigate the incident 14 days after his arrest as he tried to flee from the scene of the attack.

Following the pre-trial detention granted by the Anti-Terrorism Court, the suspect would be subject to further investigation with a view to gathering forensic evidence.

[Suspect Naveed] maintained that he has been in custody for more than 10 days but that he is today summoned. This fact, if proven, is of a serious nature and leads to legal action against the agents/officials/investigative bodies with whom the custody of the [suspect] Remained for the previous 10 days, the short order, a copy of which is available with Geo.tv, read.

The judge therefore ordered the summonser and the head of the JIT to investigate and determine liability against the offenders under indictment in this court until the next court date.

If he doesn’t, “the law will take its own course,” the court said in its order.

Suspect Naveed, per court order, was named in the First Information Report (FIR) for Sections 302 (qatl-i-amd penalty), 324 (attempted qatl-i-amd), 440 (Mischief Committed after Preparation to Cause Death or Injury) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 (Punishment for Terrorist Act) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

The hearing was adjourned to November 29, during which the court ordered the relevant authorities to present the suspect.

On November 3, the PTI leader survived an assassination attempt on himself after Naveed shot him from the left side of the container in the middle of the long march with the intention of killing Khan and attempted to s ‘escape.

However, he was later captured at the crime scene followed by FIR tapes against him and was subsequently detained by the Lahore Counter Terrorism Department.

The gun attack left Khan injured with bullet fragments injuring his lower limbs.

