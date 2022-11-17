On Trump, Republicans in Congress aren’t excited





During Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign in 2016, it took him six months to get his first endorsement from a federal elected official. In his second presidential campaign as incumbent, he faced no real primary challenges, and the Republican Party almost entirely consolidated around him.

So far, his third presidential campaign is much more like his first than his second.

On Capitol Hill, the day after Trump announced his presidential campaign in an uninspired speech from the ballroom of his private club in Florida, his party members mostly did not rush to rally around from him. His role in the GOP’s lackluster midterm performance and his loss in 2020 were still fresh in many of them. Instead, Trump has a motley hodgepodge of endorsements that is disappointing in comparison to his stature as a former president whose support has often proven vital among Republicans vying for congressional seats in the presidential primaries. 2022.

One of Trump’s earliest endorsers in 2016, Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND), was evasive. I hope a lot of other people get in there, we have choices, and they all come out on top, he told Vox. As I have often said, he has no right to work. None of us are entitled to these jobs. We have to earn them every time. In his case, I expect it to be hard fought.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who finished second to Trump in the controversial 2016 primary before eventually becoming an ally of the former president, also dodged the question. Cruz, himself seen as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, told Vox I think we’ve accomplished a lot with Donald Trump as president and if he’s the candidate, I’ll enthusiastically support him. .

Even Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a longtime Trump reminder, gave the former president qualified praise on Twitter on Tuesday, saying: If President Trump continues on this tone and conveys this message in a consistent, it will be hard to beat. .

The only senator to explicitly support Trump was Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), who told Vox on Wednesday I support him 100%.

Longtime critics of Trump have not changed their minds. Mitt Romney, the last GOP presidential candidate before Trump and the only elected Republican to vote twice to impeach the former president, thinks it’s time for a change. He told reporters that Republicans need a leader of our party who is younger, has a bright vision for the future and can get our country back on track and President Trump has lost three in a row. And if we want to start winning, we need a new leader. Romney did not explicitly offer an alternative to Trump, telling reporters that there are about 12 people I can think of who could be potential leaders of our party and candidates for president.

Trump has always been more popular in the House than in the Senate. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), whose relationship with Trump was never intimate and is now non-existent, leads Senate Republicans, and the chamber has always had a significant number of prominent Trump doubters. By contrast, the House has had a swarm of right-wing populists who have flocked to the mantle of past presidents, and its current leader, Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), has been dedicated to maintaining good relations with Trump.

But McCarthy has dodged if he backs Trump, and instead the former president finds himself with a hodgepodge of support in the House. That includes diehards like Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene as well as other establishment Republicans like Tony Gonzales, who represents a border district in Texas, and Wesley Hunt, an elected congressman from Houston. The most high-profile Republican in the House to endorse Trump’s presidential campaign so far is Elise Stefanik (R-NY), the Republican Conference Speaker, who has become an ardent Trump loyalist in recent years.

The result is that Trump is in an unusual position. Taken in isolation, the number of endorsements he has garnered more than a year before the first nominating contest is impressive. However, for a former president who essentially won the Republican nomination by acclamation in 2020, it’s pretty lackluster. Many leaders in his party want Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run, and a host of other politicians at least set the stage for a candidacy. After all, the story is against Trump. No defeated president has returned for re-election since Grover Cleveland (who, unlike Trump, won the popular vote every time he was on the ballot).

Perhaps the best analogy is with Trump at that tenuous moment in late winter 2016, when he began to look like the frontrunner in the Republican presidential primary, but was still politically vulnerable. Enough support has gathered around him to show that he is a serious candidate for the Republican nomination, if not the absolute frontrunner.

But enough key party figures are holding back to make it clear that there are deep reservations about nominating a politician who not only lost the last presidential election, but helped spark an armed attack on the Capitol for the to spill.

In 2016, by the time the reality that Trump could actually win hit the GOP, it was too late for opposition against Trump to solidify. In a few weeks, while the primaries follow one another, he wins enough delegates to the Republican National Convention to make his opponents give up. This time, Trump announced not just before the start of the 2024 election, but while the 2022 election is still underway.

The endorsements Trump has received over the past two days represent a bottom. Most elected Republicans are still on the sidelines, and they only have time to choose a candidate Trump or someone else in the 2024 primary.

