US and Canadian warships pass through the Taiwan Strait Conflict Diplomatic crisis between Canada and China escalates after conviction of one of the consultants detained for espionage Chinese President, Xi Jinpingthrew in the face yesterday Wednesday the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, reportedly leaked their closed-door meeting at the G20 summit, a rare public display of anger from the Chinese leader. In a video released by Canadian broadcasters, Xi and Trudeau can be seen standing close to each other and converse through a translator atop the Indonesian island of Bali. “It’s not appropriate, and we didn’t do it like that,” Xi said in Mandarin, smiling. “If there is sincerity, we can communicate well in mutual respect, otherwise the result will not be easy to say,” he added. His displeasure likely stemmed from various media reports that Trudeau raised “serious concerns” about alleged Chinese spying and “interference” in Canadian elections when he met Xi on Tuesday, their first talks with the Chinese leader in more than three years. In the video, a translator of Xi is heard telling Trudeau that “everything we discuss leak in the logsit’s not appropriate.” The video captured a rare display of candor from Xi, whose image is being wrongly groomed by Chinese state media. Trudeau responded to Xi’s criticism by saying, “In Canada, we believe in free, open and frank dialogue and that’s what we will continue to have, we will continue to seek to work together constructively but there will be things we will not agree on.” However, before he finished speaking, Xi, looking slightly exasperated, interrupted him and said, “Create the conditions, create the conditions, okay?” before smiling, shaking hands with Trudeau and walking away. The reason for the conflict: Trudeau’s statements Neither the Chinese Foreign Ministry nor state media have published anything about the talks between Xi and Trudeau. both kept a 10-minute informal meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit on Tuesday, according to a government source. Xi held nine official bilateral meetings with other heads of state during the summit, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry website. Canada refrained from releasing an official reading of the meeting, but Trudeau confirmed the conversation and the points he made to Xi during a press conference at the end of the G20. “Canada entrusts its citizens with information about the discussions we hold on their behalf as a government,” Trudeau said, according to the transcript of the press conference. Trudeau added that not all conversations with leaders will be easy, but noted that the “systems” of the two countries are different and that in China “there is not always the same openness that a democratic leader can and must have with his citizens”. The brief but revealing exchange between Xi and Trudeau highlighted the tensions between china and canada, very high since the arrest of the Chinese leader of Huawei Technologies, Meng Wanzhou, in 2018, and the subsequent arrest by Beijing of two Canadians accused of espionage. All three were later released. However, despite the release, tensions have recently resurfaced. An employee of Canada’s largest electricity producer, Hydro-Quebec, involved in the investigation of battery materials, has been charged with espionage for allegedly trying to steal trade secrets for the benefit of China, announced Canadian police on Monday. News of the arrest came as Trudeau and Xi were attending the G20 summit. Meanwhile, earlier this month, Canada ordered three Chinese companies to divest themselves of their investments in critical Canadian minerals, citing national security. According to the criteria of The trust project Know more

