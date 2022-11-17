Leaders will go into exile again, says Imran Khan – Pakistan





Pakistan

Leaders will go into exile again, says Imran Khan

November 17, 2022 4:55 p.m.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, claimed on Thursday that the leaders will go into exile again.

Addressing participants of the long march in Jehlum, Khushab, Peshawar and Chakdara via video link, he said the risk of default had reached 80 percent today, meaning Pakistan would not be able to pay its debts. payments.

He said the country’s imports have drastically decreased, while the country’s income is shrinking and debts are rising and to pay the debt repayments, the leaders will have to take more loans from other countries.

On Wednesday, in an interview with France 24, Imran Khan, while denying having backtracked on his claims that he was overthrown in the context of collusion between the United States and the Pakistani elite, declared that he did not want go against the interests of the people. opposing the United States.

The former prime minister, while accusing senior leaders of the incumbent government, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the interior minister, saying they feel threatened by his party’s popularity ahead of the upcoming elections in the country, said there was still a threat to his life.

Imran Khan has claimed that the suspect arrested in the assassination attempt on him at a protest rally, during which he was shot in the leg, was just a decoy and that there was another gunman at the rally in Wazirabad. He said he trusted only the Chief Justice to carry out an independent investigation, arguing that any further investigation would be sabotaged by the Home Secretary.

Khan also said he feared being attacked again in the near future: “They think the only way to get me out of the way is actually [to] eliminate me. So I think there is still a threat.”

The PTI president said he feared further assassination attempts, but vowed to join the anti-government march. He said he would take “more precautions” but pledged to continue regardless of the risks, insisting the protest march would remain peaceful. He said the only solution was free and fair elections, stressing that his party was certain to win them.

“A head of the highest institution should not have held a press conference,” laments Khan, adding that he believes the presser has damaged the institution’s image. “I am a supporter of a strong army in the country and the best journalist in Pakistan, who fled the country after serious threats and was later murdered, was mentioned.”

The head of the PTI said: “I will continue to fight for the rule of law in the country because it is the biggest problem in the country, while the political mafia and the institutions are above the law, it is why the country is being left behind”.

“My policy for 26 years has been that there should be rule of law in the country and no such threat can prevent me from fulfilling my mission,” he added.

Earlier in the day, addressing the participants of the long march in Jehlum, Mardan and Sargodha via video link, the PTI chairman said the appointment of the army chief should be made on the basis of meritocracy.

The former prime minister said he wanted to tell the nation the motive behind organizing his ‘real freedom’ march, saying he wanted to tell the masses that the leaders – whom he called thieves – have been imposed by the conspiracy and it is not acceptable for his party to support the elements of injustice and violence.

He added: “One of the aims of organizing the march is to tell its supporters that Shehbaz Sharif and his son – Hamza Shehbaz – were about to be sentenced in the Rs 16 billion case. at the time of the plot. But the leaders dropped their Rs 1.1 trillion cases by passing the law in the National Assembly.

Reiterating that the rule of law and justice would not be possible if the rulers continued to give themselves the NRO and that this would lead to the prevalence of the “law of the jungle” in the country, Imran added that the opposite, if any of the citizens of any highly developed country would involve in plunder, there is no chance for that person to get NRO.

The PTI leader has again urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to deliver justice on the case of the assassination of well-known journalist Arshad Sharif, saying that the whole nation looks to the Chief Justice to deliver justice. Imran added that if he does not get justice, then the ordinary person could not even think of justice.

Recalling that the country’s resources are not lacking, the President of the PTI said that what has set the country back is the non-existence of the State and the law.

Urging his followers to prepare to move to Rawalpindi, Imran said he would reveal more of his plan to move towards Rawalpindi within two days, vowing not to commit any kind of violation, while organizing the PTI protest – from peaceful way.

