Imran Khan says threat to his life ‘persists’ but vows to continue long rallies





Nearly two weeks after former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was attacked at a rally in Wazirabad, he believes his life is still in danger. Although the accused and the administration claimed there was a single man behind the deadly attack, Khan claimed the assailant was a decoy serving the interests of a corporate-level conspiracy. ‘State. Speaking to France24, Khan claimed that his party enjoys great popularity in the country and said this was the main reason behind the assassination attempt against him. “Unfortunately, I think they might try again. The threat to my life remains. The reason they want me out is because my party is by far the most popular party in Pakistan,” Khan said.

Khan’s critical remarks came as he was shot dead in Wazirabad on November 3, resulting in a serious injury to his right leg. Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf underwent surgery for gunshot wounds at Shaukat Khanum Hospital owned by his charity. Hours after the incident, senior PTI leaders said Khan believed the attack on him in which bullets were fired at the behest of three people, including his successor Shehbaz Sharif, the interior minister of the country, Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer, who is the Director General (C) of the ISI. Meanwhile, reiterating the same, Khan during the interview claimed that the incumbent government was responsible for the attack.

Government makes changes to army law for ‘personal benefits’

“We swept the by-elections because people don’t want these criminals who are running Pakistan right now,” he said when asked if the recent election results were to blame. the attack. Khan went on to say that his party enjoyed massive public support in Pakistan and the ruling government found in his assassination the only way to shake off his growing popularity. “The only way to get out of the way is to eliminate me so I think there is always a threat,” he said. Furthermore, he claimed that he would take extra precautions but continue his mission. Before concluding the interview, he again blamed the Pakistani military for the current chaos in the country and suggested the organization “work for the nation and not for anyone”. Furthermore, he accused the incumbent government of making changes to the army law for “personal benefits”.

Pakistani PM asks Chief Justice to form judicial commission to investigate Imran Khan assassination attempt

It should be mentioned that early last week, his successor, Shehbaz Sharif, wrote a letter to Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial asking him to set up a judicial commission to investigate the incident. In the letter, Sharif suggests that the commission focus on five key questions, including which law enforcement agencies were tasked with providing security for the Khans’ convoy; whether security protocols and other standard operating procedures were in place and whether these protocols were followed. Furthermore, Sharif asked the commission to inquire into the compliance of law enforcement and administrative authorities with the prescribed investigation, evidence collection and handling procedures following the incident. He asked about failures and who should be responsible for them.

Image: AP

