Reviews | Merrick Garland doesn’t need special advice for Trump





In 1999, the Department of Justice issued regulations empowering an attorney general to appoint an outside special advocate when [h]e or she determines that a criminal investigation is warranted and that handling the case as the GM would generally[s] a conflict of interest for [DOJ].

A recent special advocate, former FBI Director Robert Mueller, a man of absolute integrity, has been tasked with investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. He was asked to play that role because the DOJ (correctly) concluded that it had a conflict of interest overseeing an investigation that involved the conduct of then-President Trump and other senior government officials.

Before 1999, a law authorized the appointment of independent counsel when conflicts prevented the DOJ from working on a case. An independent attorney (think Ken Starr and Whitewater), by design, had more autonomy than a special advocate. But when independent attorneys seemingly strayed too far from their original mandate (think Ken Starr and Whitewater), Congress allowed the Independent Attorneys Act to expire and the DOJ replaced it with the current attorney system. specials.

Unlike an independent attorney who is, well, independent, a special advocate reports to the attorney general and is bound, as Mueller was, by the rules, regulations, and policies of the DOJ. If the outdated Independent Advocates Act allowed someone to stray too far, the Special Advocates Regulations might have brought them too close. So, do we need a special counsel to oversee an investigation into Trump, as he makes another bid for the White House amid extraordinary legal scrutiny?

This two-decade-old structure of special advocates solved one problem (too much autonomy) and arguably replaced it with another problem (too little autonomy). In other words, does the DOJ have a conflict that prevents it from running its probes in normal channels? I think the answers are no and no.

First, this investigation has been opened and is being conducted in the usual Department of Justice fashion. Garland has made few public comments on the case, but he said in March that the DOJ’s work would continue to grow until we hold accountable all those who committed criminal acts related to Jan. 6. Handing it over to a special advocate now seems unlikely to eliminate any perceived conflict already spawned by the investigation. And, it might have the unintended effect of slowing it down, even if only temporarily.

Second, President Joe Biden has insisted, like all working adult presidents before him, that there be a strict wall between the White House and the DOJ over the latter’s investigative and criminal prosecution work. That wall is appropriate and necessary, and it doesn’t appear to have been breached in this administration, including in the DOJ’s investigation of the president’s son, Hunter Biden.

If the DOJ develops reliable evidence that Hunter Biden committed a crime, then he should be charged with that crime. The DOJ can credibly do this job without using a special counsel, and it can also continue to investigate Trump. Remember, this is also the same Justice Department that recently announced it would not prosecute Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani for allegedly violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act. This Department of Justice makes principles-based decisions every day. There’s no reason to think he can’t do it here without political interference.

Third, Trump is (obviously) no longer president, even though he is now running for the position. The Justice Department’s policy of avoiding interference in an election year is inapplicable at this stage. We are not close to the time of an election, and the survey is not intended to interfere in that election. And, to the extent that Trump is using his candidacy to thwart the DOJ investigation and shield himself from legal liability, Garland can’t let that sway his decision. Criminal investigative subjects such as Trump cannot make investigative or prosecutorial decisions for the DOJ.

Fourth, the special advocate regulations and former Attorney General William Barrs’ misleading public summary of the Mueller report demonstrate that a special advocate may not have enough real independence to give an attorney general the separation he wish. It’s not clear that Garland would buy much distance between himself and special counsel, as Garland would still oversee the work and remain responsible for any final decisions. In other words, Garland would be attacked and blamed by one side or the other, or both, for any decision that came out of a special advocates investigation.

Fifth, Garland should retain full responsibility for the Trump investigations without appointing a special counsel because he, like Mueller, is a deeply motivated, honorable, and thoughtful man. I trust his handling of the DOJ and his judgment in this matter. And I trust the collective judgment of career investigators and prosecutors. The DOJ boasts the largest and best collection of legal talent and investigators on the planet, with tons of experience in big cases. It seems odd to take a tough case out of their capable hands at this point. Indeed, the DOJ has already been working on the Jan. 6 investigation for nearly two years.

Moreover, in this highly controversial climate, could an appointed special counsel convince supporters that an investigation of Trump, perhaps the most polarizing figure in American history, is independent and impartial? What exactly would the DOJ gain in perception by handing the case over to someone else? If Trump and his cronies attacked the esteemed Bob Mueller and they did, who as special counsel could possibly convince them that Trump was not being persecuted?

I don’t envy Garland or her work or her decision, but clearly we’re better served without a special advocate. This is the right decision for the Department of Justice and for the pursuit of justice.

