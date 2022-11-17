Xi Jinping snubs Justin Trudeau

Chinese President Xi Jinping criticized Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for leaking information to the media following their meeting on Tuesday, accusing him of damaging diplomatic relations between the two countries, then warning in untranslated remarks that a lack of of respect could have consequences.

During a discussion that could be recorded by the journalists present at the G20 summit on Wednesday in Indonesia, Mr. Xi denounced the fact that everything [ils ont] talked about leaked to the media, which he says is not appropriate. The conversation did not go like that, launched Mr. Xi, before being interrupted by Mr. Trudeau.

Before the interpreter started translating that part of the remarks, however, Mr. Xi went on to say something in Mandarin that ultimately was not translated into English.

We should have conservations in a respectful manner, Xi said in Mandarin. Otherwise, the results cannot be predicted.

When Mr. Trudeau spoke, that is, before this part of Mr. Xi’s message was translated, he said: We believe in free, open and frank dialogue and that is what we will continue to have. We will continue to seek to work together constructively, but there will be things on which we will disagree.

let’s establish the conditions first, President Xi replied through a translator.

The two leaders shook hands at the end of the discussion.

Justin Trudeau’s office said the two men also discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, North Korea and climate change during a brief summit meeting.

His office also said it had raised concerns about Chinese interference in Canada. The Prime Minister did not specify what type of interference it was, but the comment follows allegations that Beijing is leading In factpolice stations in Canada and that China interfered in the 2019 federal election.

