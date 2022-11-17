The G-20 has proven to be our world government

But looking at the occasion as a whole, what is striking is how well the G-20 meeting succeeded in defying expectations.

There were times in Bali that conformed to this script. Russian President Vladimir Putin declined to attend. Russia was first represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who gave pugnacious press conferences in which he denounced Ukrainian fascists and brandished conspiracy theories about the United States. biolabs . Then Lavrov left and Russia’s representation was reduced to the finance minister, effectively the junior level of the G-20. When the missiles landed in Poland, Indonesia’s president was forced to delay a planned tour with reporters from a mangrove plantation, while US President Joe Biden called a G-7 war council.

Before time, the script for the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, seemed to write itself. A grouping conceived at the height of globalization was meeting for the first time in person in the shadow of the new Cold War. China and Russia would clash with the United States and its allies. Ukraine would take center stage. Indonesia made no secret of its fear that the interests of the rest of the world, sometimes dubbed the new non-alignment, would take a back seat.

It was, in fact, a relief that Putin chose to leave. This spared China and India the embarrassment of having to walk away from him too publicly. In Bali, no one wanted to ally with Russia. Ahead of the meeting, Chinese officials told Western media more openly than ever about the extent to which Moscow had left them in the dark before the invasion.

This does not mean that China, India and Brazil were going to line up with the United States and Europe to condemn Putin. In this crucial respect, they maintained their position of non-alignment. But they made no secret of the fact that they viewed the war in Ukraine as a threat to the global economy and were appalled by Putin’s nuclear saber slashes.

Indonesia, which voted with the West against Russia at the United Nations, pushed for an end to the war, although there was no unanimity. India has provided the mantra that now is not the time for war. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strutted around like the man who brokered the UN grain deal.

Emerging market nations that might once have been considered junior members of the G-20 have shown influence and independence. Unlike their European counterparts, their autonomy and influence have increased with the crisis.

Meanwhile, on the most fundamental axis of the global conflict, that between the United States and China, President Xi Jinping and Biden have decided to talk to each other. After the rather reckless escalation of the past few months, there seemed to be a sense that it was time to reduce the tension and find new protocols of engagement.

As Xi made clear to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, that doesn’t mean making cheap headlines by spilling the wick in a private chat with your Chinese counterpart. The Chinese may hide behind the Great Firewall, but they follow what’s happening on our side and don’t appreciate media stunts at their expense. Biden’s team needs less grandstanding and can be counted on to be more discreet. Only when the archives are opened will we have a clear idea of ​​what was said during the three-hour conversation between Xi and Biden. And that’s probably for the best. Discretion is a sign that things are getting serious.

The G-20 meeting ended with a leaders’ statement, which made few new commitments but affirmed basic agreements, such as commitment to the Paris climate accord.

None of this changes the fact that Russia’s war against Ukraine continues. The risk of escalation is serious. The tensions between the United States and China are real. China maintains its claims on Taiwan. The US will likely continue its sanctions campaign. Neither side has room for maneuver in domestic politics to back down. On both sides, talk of real war is increasingly common.

The two conflicts Russia against the West and China against the United States divide the world. But there are also counter-powers.

The Unaligned Powers are a force to be reckoned with, more individually than as a group. But even individually, they are important players. They may be non-aligned and wary of any overt alignment with Washington, but at least when it comes to Ukraine they are not blind to Putin’s disruption and escalation risks. Clearly, Beijing and Washington recognize the need to keep communication channels open.

As during the Cold War, there are existential risks that require active management. If Bali is anything to go by, the G-20 could be one of the arenas in which this management takes place.

The G-20 may sound like the cliché of globalization, but it was actually born out of a crisis. Its origins lie in the mishandling of the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis and the Clinton administration’s perception that a new forum was needed to give legitimacy to the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. Initially, it was a meeting of finance ministers and economic leaders. The meeting was elevated to a heads of government meeting in 2008, when the Bush administration was desperately trying to coordinate its response to the financial crisis.

Today we are again in crisis, and once again the G-20 provides a useful diplomatic forum, both for defusing tensions and, as Indonesia insisted, for balancing geopolitical claims against the interests of economic development.

The format works because it encompasses 60% of the world’s population and 80% of GDP, but it’s less cumbersome than the UN General Assembly or the UN climate conference.

The G-20 in Bali demonstrated that conducting diplomacy in times of crisis does not mean things are bound to explode or collapse.

The word crisis comes from the Greek and captures a moment not of disintegration or explosion but of decision, a turning point, a moment when you are faced with choices that define your identity. This is true on many fronts right now, from the war in Ukraine to US-China tensions to climate change. You can manage the moment by postponing, dodging the issue, accepting further escalation, or making a choice. In Bali we saw a mix of all these options.

Maybe it was bland. It didn’t solve anything. But compared to the nightmare of World War III, which seemed to be looming on Tuesday evening, it was a relief.