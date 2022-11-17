Government to be held offsite in Andamans as it prepares for G20 Presidency

A few days before officially taking over the G20 presidency, the government plans to fly in diplomats from all G20 country missions, guests and UN agencies, for a special briefing from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA ) and from the G20 secretariat to a resort in the Andaman Islands, officials said The Hindu. The off-site move of approximately 30-40 diplomats would take place at the Havelock Islands Taj Exotica hotel from November 25-27, where G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Sous-Sherpa Abhay Thakur and G20 National Coordinator, former Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla, will give them an overview of India’s plans for the next year of his presidency.

They will also hold an interactive meeting with the diplomats, to collect their ideas in order to develop the political program of the event on various issues, including trade and investment, climate change, food and energy security and health, as well as all the major items on the agenda of the grouping of the world’s most advanced economies.

The MEA declined to comment on the offsite plan, and officials said many details were still being worked out. According to the provisional program, the diplomatic contingent will be transported by a special flight to Port Blair on November 25 and will visit the Kala Pani or Cellular Jail museum dedicated to freedom fighters. They will be taken by ferry to the Havelock Island hotel, where the G20 meetings will be held the following day, and will return to Delhi on November 27.

This will, in a sense, be India’s first-ever G20 meeting, as we will hear about the plans for the process. Logistically, Indian governments are planning to organize meetings in different cities, it will not be easy, but it is a good opportunity for India to present different parts of the country, said one of the ambassadors of the G20 present outside. The Hindu.

Overseas delegates will include G20 countries, as well as some Ambassadors and High Commissioners from India, special guests from Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, from Singapore, Spain and the United Arab Emirates. In addition, the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Shombi Sharp and heads of other multilateral agencies have also accepted the invitation to visit the Andamans. The ambassadors of Indonesia, Ina Krisnamurthi, and Brazil, Andre Aranha Correa Do Lago, who respectively form the troika of countries hosting the G20 before and after India, will constitute the hard core of the countries involved in the planning of the agenda of the G20, and should participate. Among other guests, The Hindu learned that ambassadors and high commissioners from several countries, including Russia, Turkey, Australia, Germany, Mexico, Singapore, United Kingdom, etc., have already indicated their acceptance, while some like France, Italy, Japan will send deputies, and others like the United States, China, United Arab Emirates and Bangladesh will send other civil servants because they do not have an ambassador accredited to the current time.

The meeting in the Andamans will set the stage for the calendar of G20 technical and ministerial meetings over the next 10 months, leading up to the G20 summit in September 2023, to be held in Delhi. The government has already announced that, unlike previous G20s, which stuck to one venue for most events, it hopes to hold the roughly 200 official G20 meetings in around 50 venues, including all states and territories. of the Indian Union. Another key decision was to hold the G20 summit in September, rather than November, given pollution levels in Delhi due to crop burning later.

The idea is to hold preparatory meetings on a pan-Indian basis. Venues will be chosen based on certain criteria such as accommodation availability and connectivity. State governments are part of the consultation process, said an official involved in the planning The Hindu.

The next event, and the first after India’s official assumption of the presidency, will see Sherpas from all G20 delegate countries travel to Udaipur in Rajasthan from December 4-7, one of 50 cities identified by the G20 secretariat for major meetings. A previous plan to hold a high-level G20 meeting in Srinagar was postponed after sparking controversy, particularly among Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) countries and China, and officials confirmed that although a technical meeting could be held in Kashmir, senior official and ministerial meetings will be held in other locations.