Trump’s longtime CFO implicated him in a year-long tax evasion scheme hours before the 2024 announcement





Last August, as part of his plea deal with the Manhattan District Attorneys Office, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, agreed to testify at trial about the tax scheme he led for years while working as Donald Trump’s right-hand man. On Tuesday, he did, and, spoiler alert: it didn’t go so well for Trump.

Hours before the ex-president and insurgent instigator announced he would run for office for the third time, Weisselberg told a jury that Trump was not only aware of untaxed benefits to the heart of the government’s criminal case against the Trump Organization, but he was the one who authorized them. Prosecutors alleged that the Trump family business participated in a scheme to not only reduce Weisselberg’s taxable income, but also the taxes the company owed to the IRS, by offsetting it with non-compliant employee benefits. books. Those perks included an apartment on the Upper West Side, leases on a pair of Mercedes-Benzes, furniture, private school tuition for his grandchildren, and money at Christmas so Weisselberg could distribute. personal vacation tips, according to the indictment.

In her opening statement to the jury, Assistant District Attorney Susan Hoffinger said Trump personally funded the tuition, which Weissleberg argued on Tuesday, noting, according to Rolling Stone, that while he could authorize small expenses, Trump was the one signing. on the bigger ones. When asked if the private school tuition was personally paid by Trump, Weisselberg replied: Correct. Of the apartment he was living in rent-free, Hoffinger asked Weisselberg, was it your understanding that was cleared by Mr. Trump? to which Weisselberg replied, That was my understanding, yes.

Then Weisselberg admitted that the benefits were not treated as income on his W-2s and, according to Reuters, made it clear how the arrangement benefited him and the company: because rent and expenses associated with the apartment had grown to approximately $200,000 per year. year, the Trump Organization should have paid him roughly double, if he himself covered housing costs and paid taxes as upstanding, law-abiding citizens do. The Trump Corporation should have given me double the amount, he explained. Later, Hoffinger asked about the role played by Trump Organization Comptroller Jeffrey McConney, who prosecutors say was involved in the scheme. In my mind, I absolutely felt that [McConney] knew [the perks] should have been reported, Weisselberg said. He also gave Hoffinger a definitive yes that the scheme saved the Trump Organization money, which the notoriously cheap Trump would no doubt have been delighted with.

The Trump Organization, which was charged with a series of crimes along with Weisselberg last year, has pleaded not guilty. His lawyer, Susan Necheles, tried to argue at trial that the company and Donald Trump had no idea what their longtime leader was doing, which seems dubious for a number of reasons, not the least of which is is that Trump himself. has a documented history, according to the New York Times, of outright fraud. Nevertheless, Necheles insisted that the tax scheme started with Allen Weisselberg and ended with Allen Weisselberg. Under the plea deal Weisselberg made in August, he must tell the jury the truth or risk 15 years in prison.

In other not-so-great revelations for the ex-president, Weisseleberg said on Tuesday that although he no longer has the title of chief financial officer, he still does the same job for the company, goes to the office and earns the same annual salary of $640,000 plus a bonus of $500,000. Which strikes us as quite odd given that, in Necheless’s account, neither the Trump Organization nor Donald Trump had any idea that Weisselberg had been breaking the law all those years, and were just as shocked as everyone else to learn the scheme. Sounds like something you’d probably fire someone for, or at least stop paying them over a million dollars a year, but, hey, what do we know?

If you would like to receive the Levin Report daily in your inbox, click here to subscribe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2022/11/allen-weisselberg-trump-organization-tax-fraud-trial-donald-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos