It is Imran Khan’s responsibility to tell people he sold the gifts to, says Shahzaib Khanzada





Senior anchor and journalist Shahzaib Khanzada responded to Imran Khan’s challenge by stating that it is Imran Khan’s responsibility to tell the people he sold the gifts to.

Earlier, Khan via Twitter called out the anchor for her story and threatened to sue the anchor and the media house.

Khanzada, while talking about Khan’s threat on a private news channel, said why did Khan sell the gifts to him if he considered Zahoor a fraudster? And if he didn’t sell her the presents, who did he sell them to?

Khanzada added that we always release a story after full investigation. It is not our responsibility to know to whom the gifts were sold; it is Imran Khan’s responsibility to tell people.

“We will face the PTI president in any court he wants to go,” Khanzada said.

The presenter asked the President of PTI to answer his 11 important questions:

Why were the gifts sold by Farah Gogi?

How did Umar Farooq get the gifts if Imran Khan did not sell them?

To whom would the gifts have been sold if not to Umar Farooq?

Was the money transferred to Pakistan after the gift exchange?

What would happen to the bank transaction if the money was taken to Pakistan?

Where did this huge sum of money come from if it was not transported to Pakistan?

Why was the amount of the transaction indicated at almost Rs. 60 million rather than Rs. 280 million?

Imran Khan did not disclose these transactions, but did he do so to avoid paying taxes or to hide the money trail?

Gifts cost more than Rs 1 billion in 2019.

Why were the presents bought from Toshakhana for just over 20 million rupees?

Why have more than 1 billion rupees in damages been imposed on the Treasury?

The presenter also claimed that he had invited party leaders to his show on several occasions to speak, but they never showed up.

Khanzada revealed on his show on Tuesday that Farah Gogi and Shahzad Akbar sold the expensive Graff wristwatch that was given to Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to UAE-based businessman Umar Zahor. The watch was worth Rs 2 billion.

