Trump is back – The Atlantic

Donald Trump wants to return to the White House. His candidacy should be the final test of whether the United States has truly overcome the lure of authoritarianism.

But first, here are three new stories from The Atlantic.

Start the boil

Trump is back. Twice impeached, facing a host of legal and financial troubles, the disgraced former president followed through on his threat to run in 2024 in a bizarre, hour-long dragging mess of an address to worshipers last night at Mar-a-Lago. The ad was everything you’d expect from a Trump performance: accordion hands, singsong voice, tussling with the teleprompter as if the machine were a hostile director testing him on Latin declensions.

Whoever wrote the speech loaded up the usual gibberish about globalist sellouts and China and rebuilding the military, but to no avail. Trump, as usual, seemed uninterested in the prepared text, and he moved on to all the greatest hits, including his many grievances, winding stories and boasts that defy fact-checking. Among the many weird improvisational gems, Trump said that in his four years as president there were decades without war. (Pretty sure these are inaccurate, but forget it, he was rolling.)

As a former speechwriter, I can’t really blame Trump for being bored with the text. Whatever Trump’s idiosyncrasies and failures as a public speaker, his speechwriters, I guess Stephen Miller, are in most cases terrible, writing for themselves with attempts at high drama and menace gothic, rather than for the simpler cadences of a Queens casino patron with a limited vocabulary.

I’m sure a lot of Americans, if they bothered to watch the speech, would roll their eyes. Even Fox loyalists kept cutting, while reassuring viewers that it was a great speech. (Among the networks, many exaggerated moments: Joe Concha said it sounded like a State of the Union speech, which I guess made sense if you couldn’t hear the actual words.) Like i was doing it during the trump years, i live tweeted my commentary on the speech, and many twitter users angrily told me to ignore trump to stop amplifying it and stop giving him credit. attention, as if it would just disappear if we looked away.

But I have to admit that I welcome Trump’s candidacy.

I know that bringing Trump back into the political fray is a threat to our political system and a pollution of our civic hygiene. I know that if he wins again, he will bring with him people who may be far less stupid, and therefore far more dangerous, than the bunch of cretins and opportunists who infested our institutions the last time around. And yet, I think he should run.

It is time for us to once and for all declare who we are as a people. There is still a disease lurking in our political immune system. We discovered (or rediscovered) in our elections last week that American democracy has great regenerative power. But the 2022 election only suppressed a fever. The people of the United States, until now, have been reluctant to start the boil, clean the wound and be done with it.

America needs a reckoning. If Trump were to sneak in the night, that is, if he had even a microgram of decency, his supporters would never have to figure out what he and they did to this country. . Worse still, if Trump remained in exile in Florida, the Trumpists and their cowardly Republican enablers could quietly nurture a 21st century version of a GOP Dolchstolegende, a modern stab-in-the-back theory in which Republicans and conservative media might continue to mumble darkly about how unfairly Trump was defeated in 2020 by The Swamp, or The Lamestream Media, or the China Virus. Some of them might even claim that they never liked him. All could block at will knowing that they would never again have to forbid voting for Trump.

However, claiming that Trump is irrelevant is not just wrong; it brings no solution to our democratic crisis. It’s denial, the equivalent of a drunk driver telling us to ignore the bottles of whiskey on the lawn and the damage to the family car, complaining that the dents can be fixed and no one has been killed, not this time, anyway.

Trump’s candidacy, on the other hand, is an opportunity for a moment of clarity. We now know of Trump’s many offenses against the American nation. We now know, according to the January 6 committee, that Trump plotted an attack on the United States government; that he endangered the lives of elected leaders, including his own vice president; that he has endangered national security, repeatedly, for his own ego.

We now know, beyond a doubt, that Donald Trump is just as unbalanced, reckless and dangerous as his critics warned him in 2015, and there can be no more excuses, neither from voters nor from elected Republicans. Trump supporters should now say they’re with him and admit they don’t care about democracy at all; Republican officials should now declare that they will support him or oppose him without sinking into far-fetched excuses about the past and moving on.

Trump’s candidacy is what millions of voters and many Republican officials say they want. Let them have it, and let the contest begin to decide who we are and what we value.

NASA Eclipsed Moon Launch

By Marina Koren

In the middle of the night, while many Americans were sleeping, NASA launched the country into the next era of space exploration.

A giant new rocket, the most powerful the agency has ever built, blasted off into space just before 2 a.m. today, carrying a gumball-shaped capsule on a journey to the moon and back. It is the first mission of the Artemis program, NASA’s ambitious effort to land American astronauts on the moon for the first time in 50 years.

Read the article completely.

It had been a long time since I had stayed up all night to finish a book. But then I picked up Leah Carrolls Down City, her account of my childhood in Rhode Island, where I have now lived for many years. From the first pages, I understood that this was no ordinary memoir. The book opens with Carroll’s mother being strangled to death by a brutal Mafia drug dealer, convinced that she is a rat cooperating with the police. A few paragraphs later, her father, a Vietnam veteran, dies at age 48 of alcoholism (and perhaps despair). And that’s just the prologue.

It all revolves around young Leah as she grows from an 1980s kid who loved Inspector Gadget, to a purple-haired, aimless 1990s teenager who can’t finish high school, and then to a young woman who decides to find out the truth about her. mother and finally, as much as possible, to understand his father. I found out about the book because Leah’s husband, Nick, is an editor at The Atlantic, and he suggested it to me one day while we were driving around the Ocean State, talking about how it t was the epicenter of mafia activity at the end of the 20th century. New England. It’s one thing to know that Providence was once a mob town, but it’s another to see mob damage spread through a family for years. It’s a poignant story, but told with a clear voice and, perhaps most importantly, without self-pity.

