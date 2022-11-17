What PM Modi said in Bali

Returning to India after a 30 month exile imposed by the Covid, I am struck by the helpful attitude of the people. I encountered several scenes of strangers offering support to those in need on trains, stations and airports, and personally received help. But there is also another image.

“When our daughter calls from the subway, she no longer says Khuda Hafiz at the end. We asked him not to.” So told me a well-regarded teacher from Delhi, the father of a teenage student.

A few days later, at Pune airport, I found myself standing next to an old man who, like me, was waiting for his checked baggage. His beard and his cap announced his Islamicity. Since it had been a tiring flight for everyone, I asked him how he was doing. “God bless youhe replied. ” I’m fine. In the past, he would probably have spoken of Khuda or Allah or Uparwala.

Some may feel triumphant as increasing numbers of Muslims dilute or even erase their identity or conform to Hindu usage. I can’t. For me it is a shame, not a pride, that many of my compatriots feel they cannot be themselves.

Before arriving in Bali for the G20 summit, Prime Minister Modi said India wanted to share with the world “our mantra of one land, one family and one future”. A beautiful vision, but inside India the national family is divided. While many members of the majority community seem happy that Muslims have their place, the latter worry about what awaits them.

Not without reason. The BJP government of Karnataka appears to have announced that saffron will be the color of 8,000 new classrooms in public schools in the state. For Hindus, saffron is a venerable color, and some parents may be happy that their children are surrounded by this dye at school. However, the project is not only unconstitutional on its face; it also seems calculated to humiliate Muslims and Christians.

For Hindus, saffron is a venerable color, and some parents may be happy that their children are surrounded by this dye at school. However, the project is not only unconstitutional on its face, it also appears calculated to humiliate Muslims and Christians. doesn’t have to confine it to one religion. It tries to polarize and communitize education in the state. It’s not acceptable.

The state government’s defense is that the classroom expansion program is called “Viveka” after Swami Vivekananda; since the Swami wore a saffron robe, it is appropriate, says the defense, to give this color to the new spaces. The argument is not convincing. Vivekananda’s choice in the 19th century for the color of her spiritual robe cannot be allowed to become a weapon to push minority children into an inferior position in 21st century India. In fact, the mind of Swami Vivekananda would be horrified to use it to belittle part of the children of India. Let us clearly recognize what is happening around us. Supremacy, which has no place in our Constitution, is the new idol of the powerful sections in India today. Supremacy aims to replace dignity and equality, which are standards specified in the preamble of the Constitution and set out in its articles. The craving for supremacy needs repeated demonstrations of the humiliation of the “inferior”. Psychologically exhilarating, the drive for supremacy has also seemed politically effective lately. It appears to appeal to sections of the majority community, including some at the lower end. “Give these Hindus the chance to humiliate Muslims and Christians, and they will forget the indignities they received from the upper castes.” It’s the math.

At the higher level, very few institutions possess a higher prestige than the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad. Earlier this month, IIM-A announced a new logo for itself. For more than 60 years, the logo contained a replica of the Tree of Life chiseled in the 16th century in the most famous of the ten marvelous stone jalis of the Sidi Saiyed Mosque in Ahmedabad. Representing the interlacing of the branches of a tree, this lattice window is a striking portrait of unity in diversity. But in the India of November 2022, even a major academic institution seemed to consider such an image, and its origin, to be too controversial. It has been deleted!

In one of his G20-related statements, Mr Modi called India “the land of Buddha and Gandhi”. It’s an expression he used several times. Can anyone invoke Gandhi without inviting a reminder of Ishwar Allah Tere Naam? And while some may not be aware that in its full form our national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, also speaks of Hindus, Bauddho Shikho, Jaino, Parashiko, Musholmaano, Christaani as members of the Indian family, it is an immutable fact of history and literature. that Tagore wrote this inclusive stanza in what was chosen as our national song. It is also an undeniable historical fact, and a widely known fact, that in Saare Jahaan Se Achchha, Allama Iqbal pointed out that religion does not teach enmity.

All the same, revising emblems and logos is not difficult. A Cabinet or a Board can make a decision, and it is done. Getting classrooms painted in a particular color is also a simple matter for a state government to arrange.

The rest of us should take seriously what our eyes see and what our ears hear. In our noble land, our children are divided into great and small, our people into superiors and inferiors. The urge to dominate, coerce and humiliate is stimulated and people, including young children, are encouraged to enjoy the humiliation of others.

This nefarious supremacy project may succeed for a while. Even the most eminent can accept it. But will the Indian people tolerate it for long? Friends tell me that in parts of India they see growing signs of opposition and resistance. We will find out in due time.

(Rajmohan Gandhi’s latest book is “India After 1947: Reflections and Memories”)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.