Claire Trevett: The Implicit Warning to PM Jacinda Ardern in Chinese President Xi Jinpings Rebuke of Canada’s Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will have an official meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the first since 2019. Video/NZ Herald

OPINION:

The day before Prime Minister Jacinda Arderns meets Chinese President Xi Jinping, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave a lesson on how Xi can react if he feels he has been ambushed or

pushed too hard.

Ardern will meet Xi on Friday evening. On Thursday, Xi was filmed ripping up tapes of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for leaking their discussions at the G20 summit to the media.

Canadian media had reported that Trudeau had accused China of interfering in Canadian politics.

Xi confronted Trudeau in front of a media pool, chastising him for leaking details of their discussions to Canadian media as inappropriate.

It may not hurt Trudeau to be seen speaking harshly to China domestically.

But Ardern is almost certain to be more circumspect in her talks with Xi.

Ardern arrived in Bangkok today and will meet Xi on Friday evening.

Before that, she described New Zealand’s relations with China as mature.

What mature meant was that the two countries knew how to talk to each other – or at least New Zealand knew how to talk to China – without things getting too tense.

Calmly.

Arderns’ comment appears to be partly a contrast between New Zealand’s relationship with China and the relationship between the United States and China.

It came against the backdrop of Ardern being asked about the meeting earlier in the week between Xi and US President Joe Biden.

In mature relations, which is certainly what New Zealand has with China, there will be differences. But we must be able to have the possibility of having dialogue and diplomacy to solve these problems rather than an escalation of tension, she said.

When superpowers are not mature with each other, it is a much more dangerous scenario than when a small country and a superpower are not.

And Trudeau’s experience shows that even Canada is a small country when it comes to China. Trudeau did not have a formal bilateral meeting – he and Xi had the least formal parting. Ardern has an official meeting, as does Australia’s Anthony Albanese.

Stephanie Carvin, a professor of international relations at Carleton University in Ottawa, told the Guardian that the confrontation with Xi was partly to send a message to other countries.

At the end of the day, Canada is not Europe or the United States, and Xi knows he can take a more aggressive stance publicly. Moreover, he can use Canada as an example for other states without too many consequences.

Consequences is exactly what New Zealand has long been concerned about.

Ardern’s language on China has waxed and waned, but his guiding rule is to be consistent and predictable in what it lifts – and stick its necks out in how it is lifted.

Some of Ardern’s comments about his visit to the White House to meet Joe Biden in May raised eyebrows in China. She seemed to be getting closer to the United States, especially on the issue of China’s involvement in the Pacific.

Arderns’ rhetoric has changed since then.

In her speech to EAS, she cited Taiwan, Hong Kong, the South China Seas and the treatment of the Uyghur people among her biggest concerns for the region. All were related to China’s actions – but she didn’t name China once.

Later, she pointed out that she didn’t need it, because it was obvious that it was China she was talking about.

But it also made it clear that she was deliberately not naming them – she had named Russia, North Korea and the Myanmar junta in other parts of her speech.

She will raise all of these issues directly with Xi when she meets – and none of them will come as a surprise to him. She will also raise concern about China and the United States in the Pacific – and dare that Xi might help deal with Russia over the war in Ukraine, pointing out that its impacts are also being felt on the Chinese economy. .

For many countries – including New Zealand – trade with China is a complicating factor in their brutality.

Ardern will travel to this possible meeting after a visit to another communist country – Vietnam – with which he has a less delicate and much less dependent relationship.

Damien O’Connor and Jacinda Ardern at the opening of an Eco Store in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo / Provided

Vietnam is only our 15th trading partner. While there a decision allowing Vietnam to import limes into New Zealand was inked, Ardern officially opened the first Eco Store in Ho Chi Minh City.

It sounds like small fry, because it is. But there is a point in Arderns’ mission to try to grow this business.

Vietnamese trade has grown 43% in the past five years and 300% since 2009. That sounds more than it is: bilateral trade stands at around $2 billion.

By contrast, New Zealand’s two-way trade with China is $40 billion.

The purpose of courting trade with countries like Vietnam is self-protection. There may come a time when New Zealand feels it can no longer pander to China’s sensibilities.

Earlier this year, amid fears that New Zealand would need to take a tougher stance against China because of its Pacific commitments, Ardern and Trade Minister Damien O’Connor advised exporters to find more markets than China to export to.

The reason for this is the risk that the trade relationship with China will shrink due to China’s economic slowdown or if China takes steps to resell a position that New Zealand has taken, as it did with Australia. Ardern also promoted the other major trade deals his government has brokered, including the UK and the European Union.

Vietnam’s trade may be small – but the more the better: many Vietnam-sized trading relationships help protect New Zealand from its reliance on China.