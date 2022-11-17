Conference in the United States: Boris Johnson received 315,000 euros for a speech





Boris Johnson received 315,000 euros for a speech The former British Prime Minister was generously rewarded for a half-hour speech followed by 45 minutes of Colorado Springs discussion. Boris Johnson, here in Germany in June 2022, said he worked a total of eight and a half hours, which equates to pay of around 36,700 francs an hour. KEYSTONE/EPA/CLEMENS BALANCE SHEET Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received some 315,000 euros (about 311,000 francs) for a speech he gave in October in the United States to insurers, according to the register in which deputies must declare their income. The update of this register published Thursday reveals that Boris Johnson received precisely 276,130 pounds for this 30-minute speech, followed by 45 minutes of discussion before the Council of Colorado Springs Insurance Agents and Brokers. Read also British newspapers were already moved in October by this highly paid speech, but then mentioned a salary of 150,000 dollars, less than half of what the former prime minister actually received. Boris Johnson indicated in the register to have worked eight and a half hours in total, which is equivalent to an hourly remuneration of 32,500 pounds (about 36,700 francs). Transport and accommodation were also provided for him and two members of his team. Less than a month later Boris Johnson gave the speech just over a month after leaving Downing Street, driven out by his government weary of an overflow of scandals and lies and only days before attempting a dramatic comeback to replace Liz Truss, short-lived prime minister who resigned on October 20. He eventually gave up and Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister. read The Register of Financial Interests of Members of Parliament provides information on the financial remuneration of MPs or any benefits they receive that could be seen to influence their elected actions in parliament. 13000 francs by Rupert Murdoch Boris Johnson, who must fill out this register as he is still a deputy, also received the equivalent of 11,559 pounds (about 13,000 francs) from media magnate Rupert Murdoch, for transport and accommodation costs for a meeting in Montana in the United States. United States, where the latter owns a ranch. It also appears in the register that the former Prime Minister was lodged with his family for several days in October by Lord Anthony Bamford, a pro-Brexit businessman who partly financed the wedding reception of Boris and Carrie Johnson in his country mansion in July. London’s Gatwick airport offered the couple and their two young children their luxury lounge twice in October, for an amount of 3168 pounds (about 3600 francs). Such was the case on October 22, when Boris Johnson rushed home from his holiday in the Dominican Republic to start the Downing Street race. TTY Found an error? Please let us know. 0 comments

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tdg.ch/boris-johnson-a-recu-315000-euros-pour-un-discours-448893773603 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos