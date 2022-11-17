Gina Rinehart pictured at Donald Trump campaign launch in Instagram photo bomb | Gina Rinehart





Australian mining billionaire Gina Rinehart was pictured at Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign launch in Mar-a-Lago, Florida on Wednesday, in the background of a photo posted to Instagram by the former president’s son , Eric.

Rinehart, executive chairman of mining and agriculture firm Hancock Prospecting, has publicly supported Trump since at least 2016, when he was elected president.

In a speech at a mining conference in Mount Isa in November 2016, she said she had recently met with members of Trump’s campaign team, including Rudy Giuliani and then-campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway.

Lara and Eric Trump at former President Donald Trump’s campaign launch at Mar-a-Lago. Australian mining billionaire Gina Rinehart was seen in the background of a photo he posted on Instagram. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

She said Trump and his team won the 2016 election despite consistent and relentless negative coverage, because they listened to the American people who wanted less government tape, second less taxes, and that the United States grow and become economically strong again.

Rinehart urged Australia to follow Trump’s lead in his plan to cut the federal government’s band by 50% in his first months in office and cut corporation tax to 15%.

Rinehart, considered Australia’s richest person and one of the richest women in the world, also attended a 2019 state dinner hosted by Trump at the White House for former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

She is also named a member of the Trumpettes, an all-female high-society Trump supporters group founded in the United States in 2015, according to multiple social media posts from the network. She is mentioned in one of their posts as the main trumpet in Australia. In 2018, the band dubbed Rinehart Trumpet of the Week.

The Trumpettes were founded by Hollywood journalist-turned-socialite Toni Holt Kramer. The group states on its site that your job as a trumpet is to help elect the real Donald J. Trump, introduce the real man to your family, friends, people you work with, and anyone you work with. get in touch, then be ready to explain why you think Donald Trump will be the best president in all of America.

Also seen in the photo posted by Eric Trump, just behind Rinehart, is Mike Lindell, the founder of MyPillow, an alleged conspiracy theorist who also strongly supported Trump.

Guardian Australia has contacted Rinehart for a response.

