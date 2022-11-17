The establishment more powerful than the civilian installation in Pakistan: Imran Khan





Admits as Prime Minister that he has failed to deliver results in the fight against corruption

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said the establishment wields absolute authority in Pakistan over civilian setups, saying things got ugly for him after his visit to Russia in February of This year.

Speaking to a group of reporters at his residence in Zaman Park Lahore on Thursday, Imran recalled that the army chief wanted Pakistan to vote against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations, but he was abstaining would be a better option, adding the army chief also informed him of US pressure on the matter.

I told him [army chief] that Pakistan should follow an independent foreign policy. The former prime minister, whose government was toppled in April this year by a no-confidence vote, said during his visit that Russia had offered supplies of gas and oil to Pakistan in addition to wheat at prices subsidized, which Pakistan needed to compensate for rising inflation.

Imran Khan also admitted he had differences with the establishment over the issue of Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar and the fight against corruption.

The PTI chief said the military wanted Aleem Khan to be appointed CM of Punjab. Imran said he was aware of the disgruntled PTI leader’s shady dealings, which is why he said he did not appoint him as the province’s chief executive.

The PTI leader also admitted that as prime minister he had failed to deliver results from his anti-corruption campaign.

He also slammed the military media wing for responding to his statement on the army chief’s appointment which he made during his speech in Faisalabad, saying he never made a statement against the army chief. army as an institution.

He reiterated that they withdrew from the issue of the army chief. Members of government fight like cats and dogs, so let them fight.

DEFINING MOMENT FOR PAKISTAN

The PTI chairman has warned that if Pakistan defaults, it will have to “compromise its national security” the next time the government seeks help from foreign lenders.

Recalling that the country’s default risk was “only 5%” when he was in power earlier this year, Imran said the incumbent government had “devastated the economy”.

He further said that all the measures taken by the current government, including the modification of the law on the army, are aimed at ensuring that the leaders in place can protect their “looted wealth”.

He added that there was a chance that the current leaders would flee the country “once again” and “do this all for themselves, not for the country or its people”.

Reiterating his call for free and fair elections, Imran argued that this was the only way forward for the country. “The PTI won 70% of the elections despite the establishment supporting them,” the former prime minister said.

He also claimed that the aim was “to eliminate Imran Khan”.

The PTI President also said that “it was a defining moment” in the country’s history and “when the nation stands up, it is unstoppable”.

“PTI will organize the biggest rally ever in Pindi”

PTI General Secretary Asad Umar said on Thursday that the party would hold the “biggest ever political rally” in Rawalpindi.

He said the PTI will not be threatened or bow down and that its leaders will “stand with their supporters” and not hide behind “bulletproof glass”.

Umar also claimed that party chairman Imran Khan had traveled to Russia to buy “cheap oil for the people” and continued the visit despite all warnings.

