Netanyahu calls on Erdogan to offer condolences over Istanbul terror attack on Sunday





ANKARA Israeli Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu phoned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday to offer his condolences over Sunday’s terror attack in Istanbul that left six people dead and 81 injured. Thanking Netanyahu for his condolence appeal, Erdogan expressed sadness over the incident that took place two days ago in the West Bank, Turkey’s Communications Directorate said in a statement. Three Israeli settlers were killed and three others injured in an attack inside a settlement in the northern West Bank on Tuesday. Erdogan also expressed his wish that the results of the elections in Israel would be “a good omen for the country and the region”. Earlier this month, Netanyahu, a former prime minister, and his right-wing bloc won 64 seats in Israel’s 120-seat Knesset, or parliament, securing him an absolute majority to form the government. Underlining the beginning of a new era in Turkey-Israel relations thanks to the strong will displayed on both sides, Erdogan said: “It was in the shared interest of Turkey and Israel to maintain relations by respecting the sensitivities on the basis of mutual interests, and to strengthen them in the long term.” Netanyahu, for his part, said Türkiye’s mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine were “important for the world.” On July 22, Turkey, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which had been interrupted in February due to the war in Russia against Ukraine. Days before its scheduled expiration on Thursday, the historic agreement was extended for another 120 days. More than 10 million tonnes of grain have been exported from Ukraine since August 1, according to the UN. Relations between Israel and Turkey have warmed in recent months, with the two countries agreeing in August to restore full diplomatic relations. Both countries have since reappointed their ambassadors. The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the news offered to subscribers of the AA News Broadcast System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

