Imran Khan says his rivals think the only way is to ‘eliminate him’





Lahore, November 17: PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who recently survived an assassination attempt in Wazirabad which injured his legs, says the threat to his life is “always there”, reports report. media.

Khan was shot and wounded in both lower limbs in an assassination attempt during the PTI’s vaunted long anti-government march when his convoy stopped in Wazirabad on November 3, The News reported.

In a recent interview with France24, Khan said he still dreads another offer on his life in the near future.

“They think the only way to get me out of the way is actually (to) eliminate me. So I think there’s still a threat,” Khan said, reported The News.

According to the former prime minister, the suspected killer who was arrested right after the incident was just a decoy and there was another gunman at the rally in the eastern town.

Khan said he only trusted the chief justice to carry out an independent investigation, arguing that any further investigation would be sabotaged by the government.

The former prime minister said he also feared further assassination attempts, but vowed to join the anti-government march.

He said he would take “more precautions” but pledged to continue regardless of the risks, insisting the protest march would remain peaceful.

He said the only solution was free and fair elections, stressing that his party was certain to win them, The News reported.

Khan, who was ousted as prime minister in April after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament, has denied backtracking on his claim that he was ousted in a collusion between the states. United and the Pakistani elite.

He pointed out that there was indeed evidence that the US administration wanted to oust him, saying a diplomatic cable proved his claim and the matter was now in the hands of the Chief Justice. However, he said he did not want to go against the interests of the Pakistani people by opposing a superpower.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://argusnews.in/article/international/imran-khan-says-rivals-think-only-way-is-to-eliminate-him The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos