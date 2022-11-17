Donald Trump would act like a little elementary school kid, says former spiritual advisor James Robison





IRVING, Texas. A televangelist who served as a spiritual adviser to Donald Trump says the former president tends to act like a little elementary schoolboy and suggests Trump’s focus on minor squabbles was getting in the way of progress on larger goals.

If Mr. Trump can’t stop his little, minor problems, how does he expect people to stop the big problems? James Robison, the president of Christian group Life Outreach International, said Wednesday night at a meeting of the National Association of Christian Legislators (NACL), a conservative political group that focuses on social issues.

NACL members are committed to advocating for anti-abortion policies and defending the sanctity of marriage as a sacred union exclusively between a man and a woman, among other commitments. Robison was receiving a band award on Wednesday night when he made his remarks.

His audience included dozens of Republican lawmakers from states across the country gathered in a hotel ballroom. At first, they listened intently as Robison began his speech, nodding and showing his support with frequent yeses and amens.

Several minutes into his speech, Robison brought up Trump, recalling how the then-presidential candidate had courted his endorsement. In Robisons’ account, Republican Ben Carson had told Trump that Robison would only approve if they spoke for an hour. Trump protested, saying he hadn’t spoken to anyone for more than 15 minutes.

The two ended up talking for an hour and a half, Robison said.

After that, the man started calling me on his cell phone and then he started asking me to call him, Robison said Wednesday, referring to Trump. He claimed that for five years Trump had taken every call I made, sometimes two or three a day. Robison said on those calls he would preach to Trump, who would have marveled that Robison never wanted anything back. Trump, however, did not necessarily take Robison’s advice.

He heard, [but] he didn’t always consider it, Robison continued.

The televangelist then began to criticize Trump, prompting the crowd to shut up.

Everything you wanted him to hear, everything you ever prayed for him to hear, came through those lips right into his face, Robison told the crowd Wednesday, his voice growing louder. And with the same force that you heard me speak to you, I told him.

At the time, Robison was screaming, practically spitting out his words as he recalled what he said he said to Trump.

Sir, you act like a little elementary school boy and shoot yourself in the foot every morning by getting up and opening your mouth! The more you keep your mouth shut, the more success you will have! said Robinson.

The crowd remained motionless. Some lawmakers in the ballroom exchanged glances, seeming unsure how to react. Robison joked that viewers must have thought that approach didn’t work very well. A few people laughed awkwardly.

Robison continued: It’s time for us to come together, pray, and stop trying to destroy each other, and I’m making that loud and clear to Mr. Trump! We need to stop amputating, slicing each other, and uniting in supernatural unity that Jesus Christ prayed for!

The scathing words from Robison, who after the 2016 election called Trump a supernatural answer to prayer, came just a day after Trump announced he would run for re-election in 2024. His campaign announcement sparked a relatively low-key response from Republicans and public figures. who were his strongest supporters, including the evangelical church.

A representative for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

Unlike his predecessors, Trump did not establish a diverse faith-based advisory council whose meetings were considered public. Instead, it had a loosely structured, informal but wholly evangelical advisory council. It included dozens of rotating members, and the group would hold meetings with senior politicians and prayer sessions with Trump.

Many were members of the old guard of mainstream evangelicalism, mingling for the first time with independent charismatic figures like Paula White, the group’s leader. Many have been silent about their support for Trump since his term ended.

In an essay sent to The Washington Post earlier this month, Mike Evans, a former member of the Evangelical Advisory Council, said he would no longer vote for Trump and recalled how he once left a Trump rally in tears because that I had seen Bible believers glorifying Donald. Trump as if he were an idol.

We all knew Trump had character flaws, but we viewed our relationship with him as transactional, wrote Evans, a Texas-based author and Christian Zionist who raises funds for awareness and support in Israel. We wanted the Supreme Court justices to overturn Roe v. Wade. We wanted his support for our biblical values. We all wanted his support for the State of Israel. Donald Trump has indeed kept and exceeded his promises to us.

However, Evans said Trump had done some damage by turning the pulpit from which we preach into a political platform.

Donald Trump can’t save America. He can’t even save himself. He used us to win the White House. We had to close our mouths and eyes when he said things that horrified us, Evans wrote. I can’t do this anymore.

As the 2024 election nears, the NACL plans to launch a separate 501(c)(4) organization, which would allow them to financially support presidential candidates, according to Jason Rapert, a Republican senator from Arkansas. and the president of the NACL.

Rapert said he’s not sure who the organization will support for the Republican presidential nomination. While he backed Trump in 2020, he said, he looks forward to hearing from any candidates who decide to run.

We welcome everyone, he said. Asset, [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis and others are invited to speak to us.

Asked about Robisons’ criticism of Trump, Rapert said everyone running for office needs to listen to who they represent and strive to keep things civil.

At the same time, he added, he is hugely grateful for Trump’s efforts to appoint Supreme Court justices who oppose abortion rights, which led to Roe’s downfall.

He is effectively the most pro-life president in my life because he actually did it, Rapert said. We’ve been very, very vocal in our support for that.

Wang and Boorstein reported from Washington.

