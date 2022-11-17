PM Modi’s gifts to G20 leaders. Read the full list here





New Delhi ,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. (Photo PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered to world leaders at the G20 summit in Bali. Modi presented US President Joe Biden with Kangra miniature paintings from Himachal Pradesh. The paintings represent Shringar Rasa (love) on a natural and organic background. The style reached its peak during the reign of Maharaja Sansar Chand Katoch. Katoch was a great patron of Kangra art. These paintings are made today by master painters of Himachal Pradesh using natural colors. Prime Minister Modi presented US President Joe Biden with a Kangra miniature painting of Himachal Pradesh. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received Mata Ni Pachedi, a handmade textile piece made by the nomadic community of Waghris in Gujarat. It is supposed to be an offering in the temples that house the Mother Goddess, in homage to the different incarnations of the goddess. The deity forms the central figure of the design, while being flanked by other story elements. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received a handmade textile piece, Mata Ni Pachedi. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was presented with a Patan Patola (a scarf), a colorful dupatta. The scarf woven by the Salvi family in the Patan region of northern Gujarat is so well designed that its front and back cannot be distinguished. The scarf is packed in a Sadeli decorative box. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni received a Patan Patola. Prime Minister Modi presented Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese with a Pithora mural by Rathwa artisans from Chhota Udaipur in Gujarat. These paintings are representations of the cave paintings that the tribe used to do, reflecting the social, cultural and mythological life and beliefs of these tribes. The paintings bear a striking resemblance to Aboriginal dot paintings from indigenous communities in Australia. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese received a Pithora mural by Rathwa artisans from Chhota Udaipur in Gujarat. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez received a Kanal brass ensemble from Mandi and Kullu districts in Himachal. The Kanal brass ensemble is a large straight brass trumpet, over a meter long, played in parts of Himalayan India. It is used on ceremonial occasions, such as processions of village deities. These are made in Mandi and Kullu districts of Himachal Pradesh by skilled metal artisans. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez received a Kanal brass ensemble from Mandi and Kullu districts in Himachal. A Kinnauri shawl was presented to Indonesian President Joko Widodo. The design of this specific piece shows influences from Central Asia and Tibet. He also received a silver bowl from Surat. The silver bowl is an age-old craft perfected by the traditional and highly skilled blacksmiths of Surat. Indonesian President Joko Widodo received a Kinnauri shawl. The leaders of France, Germany and Singapore received Kutch's Agate Bowl. The semi-precious stone, formed from silica chalcedony, is found in the underground mines of Rajpipla and Ratanpur in riverbeds, and quarried to produce a variety of ornamental items. The leaders of France, Germany and Singapore received Kutch's Agate Bowl. The craft has been passed down through generations of artisans since the Indus Valley Civilization and is currently practiced by Khambat artisans. Agate can be seen in various contemporary designs as home decor items as well as fashion jewelry. The healing powers attributed to agate stones have supported the use of agate over the centuries.

