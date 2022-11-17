Mission accomplished – Editorial – The Jakarta Post





Indonesia concluded its G20 presidency in 2022 with the Bali G20 Summit in Nusa Dua. The 17th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit succeeded in defying negative expectations, especially given the palpable tensions among G20 member countries stemming from their differing views on how best to respond to the war in Ukraine. Many had feared the emergence of an irreconcilable split between 20 of the world’s largest economies, which would then threaten to upend any cooperation at the World Economic Forum at the expense of billions of people around the world who had counted on unified G20 leadership. Organizing a successful gathering of so many world leaders, business leaders and heads of industry and finance on a small island full of tourists is a testament to the tremendous work being done by the host country. The Indonesian government deserves warm congratulations for a job well done overall. The fact that the summit is also a diplomatic wartime victory is a clear testament to the accomplishments that multiple stakeholders can achieve if they all pull together in the same direction. While some may suggest questioning several choices made by the local organizers, it is difficult to blame them for having delivered what observers praise as “a success from all points of view”. The fruits of the Indonesian Presidency’s work can be summarized by the key deliverable: the extensive 1,186-page Bali G20 Leaders’ Statement, several President’s Statements and Summaries, and pages of Notes and Annexes detailing the work produced throughout the year. Being able to appease all parties on the very sensitive subject of the war in Ukraine is no small feat. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo even acknowledged that a specific paragraph on war in the draft declaration kept negotiators up all night on the first day of the two-day summit, while the rest of the content and wording of the document was in good order. For the attentive observer, it is easy to see how this wordy passage incorporates the contributions of all members of the G20. One could make out the contradictions in this paragraph, but if consensus was their goal, the leaders managed to catch lightning in a bottle. Yet it is hard to overstate the fact that there is still work to be done and that the G20, as an informal, albeit powerful, forum can do little to influence the outcome in Ukraine, and yet least end a war. fought more than 10,000 kilometers from Nusa Dua. The immediate challenge is implementation. The G20 is an annual forum that releases page after page of commitments and pledges as a matter of principle, so ensuring that all of this translates into action is something Indonesia needs to work on as part of the new G20 troika. And with India taking the helm in 2023, followed by Brazil and South Africa to end the first cycle of the rotating presidency, there will be momentum to ensure this most prestigious club continues to champion the interests developing countries.



