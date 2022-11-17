Government castigates Imran for selling gifts to Toshakhana





ISLAMABAD:

As PTI leader Imran Khan faces new allegations of illegal sale of state gifts, volley after volley of statements from the ruling coalition, the former prime minister has been called out for abusing Toshakhana, implying that criminal proceedings would be initiated as per the order of the Election Commission of Pakistan. .

Reacting to Imran Khan’s announcement to take legal action against the Dubai-based news channel, presenter and businessman, PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz demanded that he “produce received”.

“Who sold the watch, tell me the name. How was the money transferred to Pakistan,” she said, adding that the PTI leader, who called others thieves, turned out to be the “biggest thief himself. “.

A day earlier, Umar Farooq Zahoor appeared on a private TV channel and claimed that the PTI government had sold an expensive Graff wristwatch – given to Imran by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman – for $2 million, worth around Rs 280 million at the time of sale in 2019. .

Imran vehemently denied the allegations and decided to sue the TV station as well as the presenter and businessman in the UK and the Gulf State.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Ataullah Tarar hinted that the government would initiate criminal charges against Imran in the Toshakhana case as per the order of the ECP.

He said the government would issue a red warrant for Farah’s return from the United Arab Emirates.

Regarding the expensive wristwatch that was allegedly sold by Imran to the Dubai businessman, Tarar said that it was the only one specially prepared by the Saudi Crown Prince for Pakistan and that its price could not be be matched with other items.

He said that according to the rules, any gift received from abroad was first deposited in the Toshakhana and later another market valuation procedure was carried out if the recipient wanted to keep it.

“But nothing like that happened in this case,” Tarar added.

He said that according to the market valuation that was done, the price of the gift box of the watch was around 12 million dollars which is almost 1.7 billion rupees then and now 2 billion. rupees.

He alleged that Imran bought the gift box of the watch at Rs20m only, without following the established procedure. “And now he (Imran) has confessed to committing two crimes which are buying and selling,” SAPM added.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb challenged the PTI leader to address the court, urging him to say the exact date he would visit instead of making announcements.

In a statement, she said enough was enough and that Imran Khan should be held accountable for foreign funding, corruption and money laundering.

The minister said that Imran Khan bought the watch for Rs 20 million and sold it for Rs 280 million through managers and his proceeds came back to Pakistan as laundered money which does not had not been declared.

She said Imran could file a complaint in Pakistan, Dubai or elsewhere where he would have to show receipts.

The minister said that the question arises whether Imran bought the watch for 20 million rupees and sold it for 280 million rupees. The money was brought to Pakistan by Farah Gogi who was undeclared.

She asked what was the fault of the presenter and the TV channel if Imran sold the watch for Rs280 million after buying it for only Rs20 million.

Marriyum challenged Imran to reveal who brought the watch money to Pakistan and how.

Taking a punch from Imran Khan, she said her handlers Farah Gogi and Shahzad Akbar had been caught.

She said Imran made false accusations against others, but when he himself was caught in the act, he claimed the accusations were baseless.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran put political opponents in death cells on false charges, but when he was found guilty he launched a “mantra of baseless allegations”.

Separately, Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the former prime minister faces a transparent investigation for selling the expensive wristwatch.

Addressing a press conference, he welcomed Imran’s decision to take the matter to court and said the development would shed light on the case file, including those involved in the case.

He said those involved in the sale of the gifts should be present in Pakistan and obliged to respond to the details of the exchanges. “The government will pursue this matter,” Asif added.

He said the manner in which the PTI leader perpetrated a false narrative and sold the valuable gifts received from dignitaries of a friendly country damaged the honor and integrity of the county.

He pointed out that the Toshakhana watch sale scandal had two important things as the dates were manipulated when the wristwatches were sold in the market. The law was also manipulated to buy state gifts at 20% value.

“Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for life for not declaring Rs. 10,000 and his daughter was also penalized as Imran Khan crossed all ethical boundaries,” he said.

“Details of all gifts received by the Prime Minister, cabinet ministers and including the Minister of Defense (himself) were placed in the cabinets of the Prime Minister’s Office where looting, bribery and violations of law were commonplace during the reign of Imran Khan,” he added.

The prime minister’s adviser on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira also joined the chorus of voices in lashing out at the former prime minister who he said was “determined to derail the democracy in the country. economy, but also affect national security.

Kaira said that Imran Khan had compromised the dignity of the country by selling and profiting from gifts received from friendly countries. The adviser said Imran’s fake stories were exposed one after another to the people.

