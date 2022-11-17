Trumps played role in fraudulent scheme, Allen Weisselberg testifies at company trial





Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg testified in court Thursday, describing how Donald Trump and two of his children allegedly participated in a scheme to defraud tax authorities.

Weisselberg said Donald Trump, or sometimes Eric Trump or Donald Trump Jr., wrote checks to pay up to $100,000 for college tuition for Weisselberg’s grandchildren. Weisselberg said he then asked the company’s comptroller to deduct the $100,000 from his salary, allowing him to report lower income. Copies of some of the checks signed by the Trumps were presented in court.

Weisselberg said the first time Trump signed a tuition check, Weisselberg told him, “Remember, I’m going to pay you back for this.” The reward, he said, was the pay cut.

Two entities of the Trump Organization and Weisselberg are charged with more than a dozen counts of fraud and tax evasion. Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August, admitting charges brought by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office accusing him of receiving more than $1.7 million in untaxed compensation.

Weisselberg, who is still on the Trump Organization payroll, described in the first two days of testimony a litany of benefits he and several other leaders received for which he said their salaries were cut. the same way to avoid paying taxes.

He said that for himself and several other executives, the pay cuts were then mitigated by hefty bonus checks paid to executives as if they were independent contractors for Trump Organization entities.

“Donald Trump always wanted to sign the bonus checks” before he became president in 2017, Weisselberg said.

That practice ceased over the next two years after an internal review led to changes at the company, he said.

“We were going through a company-wide cleanup process, making sure that since Mr. Trump was now president, everything was done right,” Weisselberg said.

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg testifies at the company’s fraud trial in New York. Jane Rosenberg

Defense attorney Alan Futerfas then asked Weisselberg: “(Trump) didn’t authorize you to commit tax evasion, did he?”

“Of course not,” Weisselberg replied.

Weisselberg said funds made as independent contractor payments were used to set up Keogh Pension Plans, tax-deferred retirement accounts designed for the self-employed.

Defense attorneys for the Trump Organization say the company did nothing wrong and put the plan squarely at Weisselberg’s feet, saying he hid pay cuts and payments from independent contractors to strengths.

Futerfas asked Weisselberg: “Which human being did you conspire with?”

Weisselberg replied “Jeff McConney”, referring to the company’s comptroller, who had already testified at the trial. McConney was granted immunity in exchange for testifying before a grand jury in the case and blamed Weisselberg for the scheme.

Futerfas followed up with questions aimed at differentiating assets from the executives who worked under them.

“Did you conspire with a member of the Trump family? Futerfas asked.

“No,” Weisselberg replied.

“Did you conspire with Jeff McConney? Futerfas asked.

“Yes,” Weisselberg replied.

“Did you conspire with a member of the Trump family? Futerfas asked.

“No,” Weisselberg replied.

Later, Futerfas asked, “Apart from the family members, you were among the most reliable people they knew. Is it true ?

“Correct,” Weisselberg replied.

Shortly after, Futerfas asked, “Are you embarrassed about what you did?”

Choking, Weisselberg replied, “More than you can imagine.”

Earlier Thursday, Weisselberg said during questioning by a prosecutor that other executives at the company actively participated in and benefited from similar salary and bonus arrangements.

Weisselberg described arranging for her son Barry’s family to live in a newly renovated apartment in New York’s beautiful Central Park South. He said the location was convenient for Barry Weisselberg’s job as manager of a Trump Organization-run ice rink and carousel in Central Park. Allen Weisselberg said his son paid $500 out of pocket and $500 out of his salary a month to rent the apartment, which he described as a “below market” rate.

At the time, Allen Weisselberg and his wife were living in a company-owned apartment at $8,200 a month under a lease signed by Donald Trump himself.

Allen Weisselberg said he provided his son’s tax documents for preparation to the outside accountant who was in charge of the annual tax account for the entire Trump organization. Allen Weisselberg said his son’s reported salary at the time “was probably lower than it should have been”.

Peter Stambleck, attorney for Barry Weisselberg, declined to comment.

