Politics
APEC 2022: Xi Jinping takes center stage at Thailand summit in absence of Biden and Putin
Bangkok, Thailand
CNN
—
Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Bangkok on Thursday for the last of three consecutive international summits held last week in Asia this time for a gathering where the leaders of the United States and Russia will both be absent.
That leaves Xi ready to take part in the two-day Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ meeting in the Thai capital without having to face US President Joe Biden in an economic summit focused on a region at the heart of the American-Chinese competition.
The expected absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin from Bangkok, as in Bali for the Group of 20 (G20) summit earlier this week, will also leave Xi freed from the prospect of meeting a counterpart he describes as a close friend. , who became an outcast in the West after his invasion of Ukraine.
Instead, Xi will be a key figure among a list of attendees from a region where Washington and Beijing have long vied for influence, leaving him well-placed to promote China’s economic vision as leaders gather to discuss issues such as inflation, climate change, rising food prices and energy insecurity, building on discussions at separate summits in Phnom Penh and Bali in recent days.
Xi laid out that vision in a written statement released Thursday night at a convention of top business leaders meeting alongside the APEC summit, in which he denounced the Cold War mentality, hegemonism, unilateralism and protectionism echoing Beijing’s typical criticism of the United States, without mentioning it by name.
Asia-Pacific is no one’s backyard and should not become a competition zone for major powers. No attempt to wage a new Cold War will ever be allowed by the people or by our times! Xi said in the statement.
Any attempt to disrupt or even dismantle industrial supply chains will only drive Asia-Pacific economic cooperation into a dead end, he said in a veiled reference to economic decoupling.
Xi enters the APEC leaders’ summit, which officially begins on Friday, having already hit his diplomatic stride at the G20 meeting in Bali earlier this week, where his goal was to make China an integral part of China. a global arena alongside Western powers after an absence from the world stage.
The G20 marked Xi’s first major international summit since breaking the norm to claim a third term at the Chinese Communist Party summit last month, and his first meeting with several Group of Seven (G7) leaders together and face to face since the start of the pandemic.
That meeting saw Xi holding seemingly constructive talks and smiling in photos with leaders who have recently sounded the alarm over China as a global threat. He was also captured in video footage berating Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with a smile.
As tensions with the West remain high, diplomacy has put Xi on solid footing ahead of this upcoming summit, where the Chinese leader is expected to address business leaders and continue his series of bilateral talks, notably with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Xi’s outreach has been successful so far. The world has accepted its third term by default, and it is able to demonstrate that it can command both domestic and foreign audiences, said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Washington-based think tank Stimson Center.
For APEC, China was going to be the center of attention with or without Biden and Putin. But without them, Xi has no equal in the room. This will be his show.
The implied message is also important in that it illustrates how the United States and Russia are not as engaged as China.
But the United States has other ideas. While Biden returned to the United States on Wednesday to attend his granddaughter’s wedding, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the APEC forum before heading to the Philippines.
A senior White House official told reporters that Harris would speak at a meeting of business leaders running parallel to the summit and say there is no better partner than the United States. In the region.
The United States intensified its economic competition with China last month with the launch of unprecedented measures by Washington to limit the sale of advanced chips and chipmaking equipment to China, a decision likely to have effects training on APEC member economies.
Earlier this year, Washington launched its Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, the economic centerpiece of the Bidens plan to engage in the region as it competes with China, which includes a number of member economies. ‘APEC, but not China or Russia. The United States will host APEC next year.
How APEC leaders choose to deal with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is also at stake.
At the G20, in the presence of Biden and the wealthy leaders of the G7, the summit ended with a joint statement strongly condemning the war in Ukraine. As at the G20, Russia will be represented by a lower-level official, with First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov speaking on behalf of Moscow in Bangkok, according to Russian state media.
While the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine will be on the agenda, how or if participating leaders choose to engage Russia on those effects could impact reaching deals from the summit.
And while Xi may project power on the guest list, China’s economic troubles in recent months have loomed over the region and are likely to be another area of focus. Late last month, the IMF listed China’s sharp and unusual economic slowdown as a major headwind for the Asia-Pacific region, as it cut its growth forecast by almost a percentage point.
In his written statement to business leaders on Thursday, a day before Harris addressed the same conference, Xi called for opening up the regional economy and accelerating scientific and technological progress there. .
I hope all of you, as business leaders, will actively engage in economic cooperation and China’s reform, opening-up and modernization efforts, he said.
But observers will also look to the Chinese leader for clarity on Beijing’s economic agenda, particularly as its borders and supply chains remain heavily impacted by ongoing Covid-19 controls, despite policy easing on last month. A The sweeping regulatory crackdown on its tech industry last year has also raised concerns.
This is the big question mark in the minds of many of us, former Thai foreign minister Kantathi Suphamongkhon told CNN, referring to how long China will maintain its zero Covid policy and its strict border controls, which have hampered Thailand’s crucial tourist industry.
It is important that the participants (APEC) talk to the Chinese president about it, he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/17/asia/apec-summit-china-xi-center-stage-intl-hnk
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- APEC 2022: Xi Jinping takes center stage at Thailand summit in absence of Biden and Putin
- Quiz to identify popular black comedy Bollywood movies from a single photo
- Stock market problems ahead? | The hill
- Stefanos Tsitsipas Wins Turin Thriller, Sets Andrey Rublev Blockbuster In Turin | ATP tour
- The Daily Wire Lines Up Series Adaptation of Ayn Rand’s Dystopian Novel Atlas Shrugged
- Settlement with Google Increases Focus on Data Practices
- The first joint summit between WHO and the World Health Summit strengthens cooperation with a diverse range of partners
- DeSantis tells people to take it easy on Trump’s 2024 speech
- Zara union calls for Black Friday strike in fashion group’s hometown
- Strong earthquake hits West Texas. Buildings shaking in San Antonio
- Trumps played role in fraudulent scheme, Allen Weisselberg testifies at company trial
- Intense activity can only make your heart stronger, ‘preparation’ is what helps your body adapt to it: actor Rahul Dev