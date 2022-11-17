APEC 2022: Xi Jinping takes center stage at Thailand summit in absence of Biden and Putin



Bangkok, Thailand

CNN

Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Bangkok on Thursday for the last of three consecutive international summits held last week in Asia this time for a gathering where the leaders of the United States and Russia will both be absent.

That leaves Xi ready to take part in the two-day Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ meeting in the Thai capital without having to face US President Joe Biden in an economic summit focused on a region at the heart of the American-Chinese competition.

The expected absence of Russian President Vladimir Putin from Bangkok, as in Bali for the Group of 20 (G20) summit earlier this week, will also leave Xi freed from the prospect of meeting a counterpart he describes as a close friend. , who became an outcast in the West after his invasion of Ukraine.

Instead, Xi will be a key figure among a list of attendees from a region where Washington and Beijing have long vied for influence, leaving him well-placed to promote China’s economic vision as leaders gather to discuss issues such as inflation, climate change, rising food prices and energy insecurity, building on discussions at separate summits in Phnom Penh and Bali in recent days.

Xi laid out that vision in a written statement released Thursday night at a convention of top business leaders meeting alongside the APEC summit, in which he denounced the Cold War mentality, hegemonism, unilateralism and protectionism echoing Beijing’s typical criticism of the United States, without mentioning it by name.

Asia-Pacific is no one’s backyard and should not become a competition zone for major powers. No attempt to wage a new Cold War will ever be allowed by the people or by our times! Xi said in the statement.

Any attempt to disrupt or even dismantle industrial supply chains will only drive Asia-Pacific economic cooperation into a dead end, he said in a veiled reference to economic decoupling.

Xi enters the APEC leaders’ summit, which officially begins on Friday, having already hit his diplomatic stride at the G20 meeting in Bali earlier this week, where his goal was to make China an integral part of China. a global arena alongside Western powers after an absence from the world stage.

The G20 marked Xi’s first major international summit since breaking the norm to claim a third term at the Chinese Communist Party summit last month, and his first meeting with several Group of Seven (G7) leaders together and face to face since the start of the pandemic.

That meeting saw Xi holding seemingly constructive talks and smiling in photos with leaders who have recently sounded the alarm over China as a global threat. He was also captured in video footage berating Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with a smile.

As tensions with the West remain high, diplomacy has put Xi on solid footing ahead of this upcoming summit, where the Chinese leader is expected to address business leaders and continue his series of bilateral talks, notably with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Xi’s outreach has been successful so far. The world has accepted its third term by default, and it is able to demonstrate that it can command both domestic and foreign audiences, said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Washington-based think tank Stimson Center.

For APEC, China was going to be the center of attention with or without Biden and Putin. But without them, Xi has no equal in the room. This will be his show.

The implied message is also important in that it illustrates how the United States and Russia are not as engaged as China.

But the United States has other ideas. While Biden returned to the United States on Wednesday to attend his granddaughter’s wedding, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the APEC forum before heading to the Philippines.

A senior White House official told reporters that Harris would speak at a meeting of business leaders running parallel to the summit and say there is no better partner than the United States. In the region.

The United States intensified its economic competition with China last month with the launch of unprecedented measures by Washington to limit the sale of advanced chips and chipmaking equipment to China, a decision likely to have effects training on APEC member economies.

Earlier this year, Washington launched its Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, the economic centerpiece of the Bidens plan to engage in the region as it competes with China, which includes a number of member economies. ‘APEC, but not China or Russia. The United States will host APEC next year.

How APEC leaders choose to deal with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is also at stake.

At the G20, in the presence of Biden and the wealthy leaders of the G7, the summit ended with a joint statement strongly condemning the war in Ukraine. As at the G20, Russia will be represented by a lower-level official, with First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov speaking on behalf of Moscow in Bangkok, according to Russian state media.

While the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine will be on the agenda, how or if participating leaders choose to engage Russia on those effects could impact reaching deals from the summit.

And while Xi may project power on the guest list, China’s economic troubles in recent months have loomed over the region and are likely to be another area of ​​focus. Late last month, the IMF listed China’s sharp and unusual economic slowdown as a major headwind for the Asia-Pacific region, as it cut its growth forecast by almost a percentage point.

In his written statement to business leaders on Thursday, a day before Harris addressed the same conference, Xi called for opening up the regional economy and accelerating scientific and technological progress there. .

I hope all of you, as business leaders, will actively engage in economic cooperation and China’s reform, opening-up and modernization efforts, he said.

But observers will also look to the Chinese leader for clarity on Beijing’s economic agenda, particularly as its borders and supply chains remain heavily impacted by ongoing Covid-19 controls, despite policy easing on last month. A The sweeping regulatory crackdown on its tech industry last year has also raised concerns.

This is the big question mark in the minds of many of us, former Thai foreign minister Kantathi Suphamongkhon told CNN, referring to how long China will maintain its zero Covid policy and its strict border controls, which have hampered Thailand’s crucial tourist industry.

It is important that the participants (APEC) talk to the Chinese president about it, he said.