They can try again: Imran Khan says his life is still in danger





November 17, 2022

ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday he remained a threat to his life even after the assassination attempt in Wazirabad.

The PTI leader was injured in a gun attack while leading the long party march in Punjabs Wazirabad on 3 November. A PTI supporter, Moazzam Nawaz, was killed in the incident while 14 others, including the former prime minister, were injured. The suspect was arrested shortly after by the police.

Asked about any lingering threat in an interview with France 24 today, Imran said: “Well unfortunately I think they might try again. The threat [to my life] remains. These people who wanted me eliminated […] the reason they want me out is because my party is by far the most popular party in pakistan.

Imran said the PTI had won 75% of the recent by-elections held in the country despite “all other establishment-backed parties coming together”. “We swept the by-elections because people don’t want these criminals who are running Pakistan right now,” he said.

The PTI leader claimed he had ‘massive public support’ and that the only way ‘to sideline me is to eliminate me, so I think there is still a threat’.

He added that while he would take more precautions now as he joined the party’s long march to Islamabad, the fear of death would not stop him from “pursuing what I believe to be a mission of fighting for the state of right in this country”.

Imran said there were “mafias and political institutions” that were above the law, adding that was the reason for the country’s lack of progress.

“The threat of being killed is not going to prevent me from resuming this mission.”

## DG ISI press conference

In response to a question about the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) chief’s press conference last month, Imran said it was a “not recommended” press conference, explaining that no chief of the ISI should not hold a press conference.

“If I answer them point by point, the institution of the army will be damaged and that is not what I would like to do because we need a strong defense force here.

“I think the press conference was also a response to our best investigative journalist presenting my point of view. He had received death threats after which he left the country and was later murdered in Kenya,” he said. said Imran, referring to the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif.

Imran said there was a “big public reaction” following the murder and “people pointed the finger at the establishment”. “I felt the press conference was more to appease public opinion,” he added.

Backtracking on US Comments

Speaking about his recent change of stance regarding the United States where Imran said he no longer blames the US administration for his removal from power, the PTI leader reiterated his assertion regarding Cablegate encryption and its alleged role in the ousting of his government. “What I said that was [the conspiracy] is behind me. I should not […] just because my government was overthrown by the United States […] I should not let this get in the way of what is in the interests of the people of Pakistan which is to have good relations with all countries, but especially with the United States which is a superpower.

“That’s exactly what I said. I never backed down on that because the encryption exists. It was put in cabinet, NSC (National Security Committee) and now it’s with the Chief Justice… so it was not about going back but it was about moving on,’ said the President of the PTI.

