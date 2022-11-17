Digvijay Singh alleges PM Modi is protecting the CEO of the company that operated the Morbi Bridge





Describing the Morbi bridge accident As an example of criminalization, corruption and commission prevalent in Gujarat’s government, top Congress leader Digvijay Singh said on Thursday that the CEO of Oreva Group, which operated the bridge, was not being arrested because that he enjoyed the protection of Prime Minister Narendra Modis.

Gujarat was once a model of administration and good governance. The Morbi Bridge disaster is a clear example of what has happened to good governance over the past 27 years, Singh told reporters at the party headquarters in Ahmedabad. He said he was in Bhuj as part of the Parivartan Yatra congresses when the Morbi accident happened and he rushed to the site. Just 4 km away, a BJP election meeting was taking place and it lasted until 7:30 p.m., almost an hour after the crash. BJP ministers and the party MP were also present, he said. Pointing to the Recent Observations from Gujarat High Court on the Morbi tragedy, Singh said, it shows how widespread criminalization, corruption and commission are under Modi’s rule. He asked what the district collector and police commissioner were doing when the head of the private company cut a ribbon and opened the Morbi bridge to the public just days before it collapsed, killing more than 130 people. Why hasn’t the CEO of the company been arrested until now? Why is his name not listed as an accused in the FIR. It’s because he has the protection of Modijis. It is the greatest example of commission, criminalization and corruption, Singh said, adding that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel should have resigned after the tragedy. The Congress speaker also said the Oreva Group CEO was on the run and police had sent a lookout to the company’s top official. There can be no greater administrative failure than this. The functionality of the municipality is also suspect, he added. Singh also alleged that the special investigation team investigating the tragedy was a handy tool to protect defendants and criminals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/ahmedabad/digvijay-singh-modi-ceo-firm-morbi-bridge-8273906/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos