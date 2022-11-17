Indonesian Jokowi emerges as surprise power broker at G-20





JAKARTA Despite being the world’s fourth most populous nation and Southeast Asia’s largest economy, Indonesia has long undershot its weight in international affairs. That changed at the 2022 Group of 20 summit. With a mix of careful diplomacy and good humour, Indonesian President Joko Widodo has managed to bring a sense of collegiality to a world torn by conflict and crisis. A meeting that began on the resort island of Bali amid high tensions over Ukraine, US-China relations, climate change and inflation ended with a joint statement that seemed unlikely days before . Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Joe Biden exceeded low expectations with an in-person meeting that saw cooperation restored in a range of key areas, stabilizing a relationship between the world’s largest economies that was drifting into conflict. It set the tone for broader agreement on a statement in which most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine, one of the biggest public smears to date of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who stayed at home. The soft-spoken, smiling Indonesian leader known as Jokowi served as a calming presence throughout the world’s most anticipated diplomatic confrontation. From driving leaders around in a golf cart to getting them to plant mangroves in the tropical heat, Mr. Jokowi set the tone for a successful summit. And to top it off, he walked away with US$20 billion (S$27.5 billion) in funding to help Indonesia shift away from coal. Before that, almost everyone was pessimistic, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told reporters on Wednesday. In previous international meetings, everyone has failed, so to come to this declaration that has achieved a consensus of all parties is, in my opinion, extraordinary. The result was the culmination of months of careful diplomacy. Indonesia, which maintains non-alignment, resisted pressure to isolate Russia for invading Ukraine. Instead, Mr. Jokowi flew to Kyiv and Moscow, extending invitations to Mr. Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky while becoming the first Asian leader to visit Ukraine since the start of the war. Although neither man took up the offer, both countries participated. Mr Putin sent Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who reportedly remained in the room while Mr Zelensky virtually addressed the group. G-20 leaders also stayed put when Lavrov addressed the summit, despite suggestions made in advance. This marked a contrast to the divisiveness at other rallies held in 2022. Trade officials from the United States and Russia staged a tit-for-tat strike in May at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Thailand. Just days before the start of the G-20, the United States and Russia disagreed on language at an ASEAN-hosted summit in Cambodia, prompting the meeting to close without a traditional joint statement. Indonesia deserves considerable credit for going off without a major hitch, said Greg Poling, Southeast Asia program manager at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. After all the political fireworks, they were able to discuss the real issues that Indonesia wanted to put on the agenda: food security, climate change and energy security. It’s a victory. Indonesia under Mr. Jokowi has gradually strengthened its international presence. In 2021, his government played a key role in the negotiations that led to the United States leaving Afghanistan. The nation has also led ASEAN efforts to hold Myanmar’s junta accountable for continued violence against civilians after the military seized control of the government in a 2021 coup. In his speech to G-20 leaders on Wednesday, he was blunt. Stop the war. I repeat: stop the war, he said. Global economic recovery will only happen if the situation improves.

