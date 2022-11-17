Benjamin Netanyahu and Erdogan promise ‘new era’ in first call since 2013





Incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke on Thursday for the first time in nine years as former foes rekindle ties. Israel’s prime minister-elect and Mr Erdogan held a 12-minute phone call and promised a “new era” for bilateral relations, a spokesman for Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party said. Netanyahu also expressed his condolences over the deadly Istanbul bombing, which killed six people last week. Mr Erdogan told Mr Netanyahu that relations should be maintained on “mutual understanding”, the Turkish presidency said. Turkey and Israel have taken numerous steps to restore relations in recent months after years of estrangement. Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited Ankara in October to restore security ties, while President Isaac Herzog met Mr Erdogan in March during Israel’s first state visit to Turkey in 14 years. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited Israel in May, where he said relations would be strengthened after “frank” talks on Jerusalem. Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid visited Ankara the following month. On Friday, Ankara appointed an ambassador to Israel after a four-year vacancy. Irit Lillian was announced as Israel’s envoy to Turkey in September. Ties between the two countries broke down due to Mr Erdogan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and hit rock bottom when 10 Turkish citizens were killed in a 2010 Israeli raid on an aid ship heading to Gaza. Israel has also expressed concern over Turkey’s hosting of senior Hamas figures. Diplomatic ties were restored in 2016, but two years later Turkey recalled its diplomats from Israel and expelled Israeli envoys when Israeli forces killed several Palestinians protesting in the blockaded enclave. Turkey helped foil an Iranian plot to target Israeli tourists visiting the country in June, and Mr Netanyahu offered Ankara additional security assistance during Thursday’s call with Mr Erdogan. Turkey’s president reportedly offered condolences to Netanyahu over the deaths of three Israelis in a Palestinian attack on the West Bank settlement of Ariel on Tuesday. Mr Erdogan congratulated Mr Netanyahu last week after his victory in Israel’s fifth election in less than four years put him on track for a sixth term as prime minister. The Turkish president said he hoped for cooperation “which will bring peace and stability to our region”. He had previously said that Turkey wanted to maintain ties with Israel regardless of the election outcome. “Regardless of the outcome of the elections, we want to maintain relations with Israel on a lasting basis, based on mutual respect for common sensitivities and interests,” Erdogan told Turkish broadcaster ATV after the election. who prepared the ground for Israel to welcome its more right-wingers. -the wing government in history. Updated: November 17, 2022, 2:14 p.m.

