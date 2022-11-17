Trump 2024: How the 14th Amendment may apply





A House Democrat says the 14th Amendment prevents Trump from becoming president again if elected. But legal experts say there are three key points that need to be answered first.

The 14th Amendment was trending on Twitter after Donald Trump announced he would run for president again in 2024, with people saying the constitutional amendment could prevent the former president from holding office again.

Democratic House Rep. David Cicilline (DR.I.) also sent a letter to his colleagues asking them to join him in sponsoring legislation that disqualifies Trump from the presidency because of the 14th Amendment. The letter was sent in its entirety to VERIFY from the Cicillines office.

Cicilline referenced Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, also known as the Insurrection Clause. Cicilline says Trump engaged in an insurrection on Jan. 6 with the intention of overturning the legal 2020 election results. His legislation, he wrote, would bar Trump from holding public office again in under the Fourteenth Amendment.

VERIFY viewer David emailed us asking if the 14th Amendment would prevent Trump from holding office.

THE QUESTION

Does the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment apply to Donald Trump?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment dates back to the Civil War. The intention was to prevent the president from allowing former Confederate leaders, who engaged in rebellion against the United States, to remain in office after obtaining a presidential pardon.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment reads as follows:

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, after taking the oath, as member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of a state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of a state, to uphold the Constitution of the United States , engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or gave aid or comfort to his enemies. But Congress can, by a vote of two-thirds of each house, remove this incapacity.

In plain English, this generally means that someone who has engaged in an insurrection or rebellion cannot hold certain public offices.

But several legal experts say that probably doesn’t apply to Trump. They point to three eligibility issues:

Was Trump’s conduct tantamount to engaging in an insurrection? Who does this apply to in government? Is the president considered an officer of the United States?

Well, go through the answers to these questions individually.

Was Trump’s conduct tantamount to engaging in an insurrection?

Robert S. Peck, founder and president of the Center for Constitutional Litigation, told VERIFY in an email that the question was whether Donald Trump had engaged in the prohibited conduct. It would be up to Congress to determine if he is guilty of participating in an insurrection.

If Congress finds Trump guilty of engaging in an insurrection, that finding could ultimately lead to disqualification from office. But constitutional law experts say Trump would likely take legal action to challenge the validity of those charges.

The issue in the lawsuit would be whether his actions qualified as engaging in insurrection or rebellion or aiding or comforting enemies of the Constitution. Because we have no precedent for how a court would approach this issue, one would expect the evidence gathered by the January 6 Committee and the Department of Justice to be played in court, with the judges deciding if it’s enough to invoke the Fourteenth Amendment, Peck said.

This is the first factor to consider. Can it be proven that Trump actually engaged in an insurrection or rebellion? As of November 16, he had not been charged or convicted in connection with the January 6 uprising.

To whom does the article apply within the government?

Doron Kalir, clinical professor of law at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, told VERIFY as it currently stands and as he interprets it, that the highest office to which this article would apply is a senator. . Kalir said the section says the rules apply to people in the following positions:

a senator or representative in Congress, or an elector of the president and vice president an officer in any civilian or military office a person who holds any office, civilian or military a person who has taken the oath, in as a member of Congress or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of a state legislature

Kalir says that according to his interpretation, the president does not hold an official position in the US military despite the title of commander-in-chief which is not a rank in the US military but gives the president power to preside over certain military operations. The president is also not considered a civilian.

So there is very strong support for the hypothesis that Donald Trump is not in the list of people to whom this will apply, Kalir said.

Is the president considered an officer of the United States?

Although the president is never specified in the section, officers of the United States are.

The question is whether the former president can be considered an officer of the United States for purposes of Section 3, Article 14. There is no certified answer by the Supreme Court of the United States to this question. , Kalir told VERIFY.

But, Kalir said the Supreme Court has already ruled on this. In 2010, Chief Justice John Roberts delivered an opinion in Free Enterprise Fund v. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, which directly asked if the president was considered an officer.

Roberts said, “The people don’t vote for the officers of the United States. In fact, officers of the United States are appointed exclusively in accordance with the procedures of Article II, Section 2. It follows that the President, who is an elected official, is not an officer of the United States.

In other words, only people in appointed positions are considered officers, Roberts said. Since the president is not appointed, he would not be considered an officer, according to the opinion.

It is important to note that there is no precedent as to whether this applies to the president or a former president. So that would have to be argued in court.

Kalir said all of those eligibility requirements would likely be met well before the November 2024 election if Trump ends up on the ballot.

I can assure you that every federal court that reviews it from the district court level to the Court of Appeals, and all the way up to the Supreme Court of the United States In 2024, Donald Trump’s constitutional eligibility will be clarified to run , Kalir said. There will be no doubt by 2024 – What is constitutional eligibility?

