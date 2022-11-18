Imran’s combative army annoys: The Tribune India





G Parthasarathy

Chancellor, Jammu Central University and former High Commissioner to Pakistan

HAVING lived in Karachi, the economic center of Pakistan, and in Islamabad, I have learned that the lives of virtually all sections of Pakistani society are partially affected by what its elected leaders do. Real power manifests itself in Pakistan through the country’s all-powerful army. The Residence of the Indian Consul General in Karachi, which was previously the residence of the High Commissioner for India, was located in the Clifton area opposite the ancestral home of the Bhutto family. Benazir Bhutto was then placed under house arrest, while her mother was allowed to move freely. The military leader at the time, General Zia-ul-Haq, believed that Benazir’s release would cause him far greater problems than the release of Nusrat, his mother. The Sharif family suffered a similar fate shortly after the Kargil fiasco. Nawaz Sharif was placed under house arrest by General Musharraf. Later, he was released and exiled to Saudi Arabia due to Saudi pressure. Sharif moved to Saudi Arabia and later to the family residence in London.

Pakistan is heading for troubled times. There will be lingering problems as Imran Khan is determined to demonstrate his power and popularity.

The Sharif family traditionally had close business and personal relations with the Saudis, and Nawaz needed to be treated with care and consideration. Musharraf was certainly not as popular in Saudi Arabia as the Sharifs. He was therefore helped by the army to settle in London and Abu Dhabi after his retirement. Nobody asked him how a retired army officer could afford such luxurious properties in London and the United Arab Emirates.

The leader of the Muhajirs – Indian refugees based in Sindh – Altaf Hussain also leads a comfortable life in London. He spearheads a movement demanding expanded rights for the Muhajirs and urges better relations with India. Predictably, he was accused in Pakistan of serving India’s interests. Self-exiled leaders like Altaf and Nawaz Sharif, however, have not publicly questioned where the money for their luxurious lifestyles comes from.

Like many others, the Sharifs found it safer to live in London than in Pakistan. Other Pakistani notables who have lived for many years in London include Musharraf. But the most influential Pakistani politician still in exile in London is Nawaz Sharif, who is expected to return to Pakistan soon. Even the army led by General Bajwa now believes that Nawaz Sharif is needed in the country, and particularly in Punjab, to deal with the challenges posed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan. This became more important after the rise in popularity of Khan, who was shot dead by a gunman on November 3.

Asad Umar, the general secretary of Khan’s Tehriq-e-Insaaf party, recently made a sensational statement, accusing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Director General of Counterintelligence, General of Faisal Naseer division, for plotting the attack on Khan. The shooting led to Khan being hospitalised, as he led a political rally, calling for new elections.

Faced with this grave situation, the visibly shaken ISI Director General, Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum, accused Khan of seeking support from sections of the Pakistani military. This is because younger elements of the military back Khan, who previously claimed he believed the Pakistani government had hatched a plan to kill him.

With army chief General Bajwa due to retire on November 28, the search for a new army chief is now underway. Bajwa assumed a prominent role in external relations, which only brought more and more criticism to him. There was never any love lost between him and Khan, and it was rightly felt that Bajwa was getting too close to the United States. Bajwa even acted as an intermediary with the Biden administration on issues such as Pakistan’s urgent need for an IMF bailout. Neither Bajwa nor the Sharif family would like to see Khan’s favourite, Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, who was chosen as ISI leader and later removed by Bajwa, to be named the next army chief. . There are at least four officials who are superior to Faiz Hameed. It is therefore unlikely that he will be among the names that the army will propose to the Prime Minister to succeed Bajwa.

Pakistan is heading for troubled times. There will be lingering problems as an aggressive Imran Khan pushes forward demonstrating his power and popularity across the country. There is no doubt that at present he is the most popular politician. His popularity was demonstrated across the country, and particularly in the populous province of Punjab, when his party swept the recent by-elections.

Like Bajwa, Nawaz Sharif would also like Khan to be prevented from coming to power. Nawaz Sharif would like to return to Lahore as soon as the legal proceedings against him are withdrawn. While his younger brother and prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, is a good administrator, he lacks the political skills, stature and acumen to take on Khan. There are currently four officials in the rank of Lieutenant General who are the longest serving Khan’s protege. Any of these four officials could be chosen as the next army chief. The names will obviously not include Faiz Hameed who is junior compared to the other nominees. There are indications that this matter was discussed in detail with Nawaz Sharif by his brother Shehbaz, who met him recently in London.

