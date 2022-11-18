The longtime chief financial officer of Trump Org. chokes, says he betrayed trust





NEW YORK (AP) Donald Trump’s longtime finance chief choked on the witness stand Thursday, saying he betrayed the Trump family’s trust by plotting to dodge taxes on 1.7 million dollars in company-paid benefits, including a Manhattan apartment and luxury cars.

Allen Weisselberg, senior adviser and former chief financial officer of the ex-presidents Trump Organization, said he conspired with a subordinate to hide more than a decade of extras from his taxable income, but that neither Trump nor the family were not involved.

The Trump Organization is now on trial, accused of helping Weisselberg and other leaders avoid paying payroll taxes on top of their salaries. Prosecutors argue the company is responsible because Weisselberg was a senior officer assigned to act on its behalf.

It was my personal greed that led to this, said Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty to tax offenses and agreed to testify against the company in exchange for a five-month prison sentence.

When asked if he was embarrassed by what he did, a gloomy Weisselberg replied: More than you can imagine.

His moving testimony came on day two as the lawsuit’s star witness, as a company attorney reminded him in cross-examination of the trust the Trump family had placed in him for decades.

Weisselberg began working for Trump’s father in 1973 and joined Trump as an executive of his then-burgeoning Trump Organization in 1986. He wielded immense power as the company, buoyed by Trump’s stardom, was grown from a modest New York City developer to a global golf, hotel and real estate empire.

Weisselberg also recalled helping Trump weather dark corporate times in the early 1990s, including casino bankruptcies and the failure of his Trump Shuttle airline. He recalled watching Trump’s three oldest children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric, grow up before his eyes, admitting he was among the most reliable people they knew.

The Trump Organization denies any wrongdoing. The company could be fined more than $1 million if convicted, but a guilty verdict could also hamper its ability to secure loans and secure deals and lead to attempts by governments, like New York, to cancel contracts with Trump entities.

The Trump Organization continues to employ Weisselberg, paying his usual salary of $640,000 even after he was furloughed last month. In court, however, company attorneys portrayed him as a loyal lieutenant who went rogue and concocted the tax evasion scheme on his own without the knowledge of Trump or the Trump family.

Some of Weisselberg’s testimonies seemed to underscore this point. But the 75-year-old executive refuted the defenses’ claim that his scheme also did not help the company’s bottom line. He also detailed another financial arrangement, involving holiday bonuses, which had saved the company money for years.

Weisselberg testified that he conspired to hide his benefits with senior vice president and company comptroller Jeffrey McConney by tampering with payroll records to deduct their cost from his salary. The arrangement reduced Weisselberg’s tax liability, while saving the company money as he didn’t have to give him a big raise to cover the cost of benefits and additional taxes he would have. incurred.

I didn’t do an analysis, but I knew there was a benefit to the business, Weisselberg said. I knew in my mind that there was a benefit for the company.

The company’s chief operating officer, Matthew Calamari Sr., also cut his salary to deduct the cost of a company-paid apartment and cars for him and his wife, but Weisselberg denied that they were in cahoots. He said he had no knowledge or involvement in what Calamari was doing.

Calamari has not been charged with a crime. McConney, who was granted immunity, testified during the first five days of the trial in state court in Manhattan.

Weisselberg told jurors that Trump signed the lease on his apartment and, until he became president in 2017, personally paid the tuition fees for his two grandchildren.

The company, however, had a long-standing practice of dodging taxes on the lucrative Christmas bonuses that Trump handed out to his company executives each year.

Weisselberg said the company dodged taxes for decades by drawing bonus checks signed by Trump from subsidiary entities and paying executives as independent contractors, allowing the company to avoid payroll taxes and subsidiaries to deduct the bonuses as an expense.

Weisselberg said the practice began before he started at the Trump Organization and was only dropped after a tax attorney audited the company’s compensation practices once Trump became president. in 2017.

Trump has always wanted to sign the bonus checks, Weisselberg said, applying his separate, seismograph-like signature to a stack of 70 or more made to key company officials, including Weisselberg and Calamari.

The checks would then be inserted into Christmas cards, also signed by Trump, who handed them out like Santa Claus to executives around the building.

The Trump Organization switched to paying executive bonuses entirely as employee taxable income once Trump went to the White House.

We were going through a whole cleaning process in the company. With Mr. Trump now president, we wanted to make sure everything was done right, Weisselberg said.

