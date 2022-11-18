Don’t be swayed by Modi’s friendly gesture to Xi in Bali. We don’t get Chinese deception

Bleaving its headquarters in Bali to shaking hands with recently re-elected Chinese supremo Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have adopted a friendly attitude, but it is not a reciprocal gesture from China on the ground. Since their unilateral moves across the Line of Effective Control in eastern Ladakh in April 2020, the People’s Liberation Army continues to send undeniable signals of firmness. It is a position that the Indian army has long become accustomed to. The handshake in Bali is therefore out of step with the realities on the ground and is not likely to influence China’s position.

The handshake was not in the script and may well remain the focus of much speculation and commentary. But it is clear that Chinese policy will not be influenced by such gestures. Army Chief of Staff General Manoj Pande recently made it clear that China should be analyzed only his actions rather than the friendly words he speaks, even though he explained that China is aggressively developing its infrastructure along the LAC. General Pande made it clear that there was no significant reduction in the tensions between the two Asian neighbours. This fits well with China’s dominant military postures, east or west.

As an engineer, COAS is well aware of the long-term ramifications of the dramatic infrastructure developments taking place on the Chinese side. Some installations have a message that is not simply operational, or immediate, but for an endless duration. And as a soldier, he would have made an assessment of the deployment of the PLA and its politico-military objectives. Current postures fit neatly into doctrines that have come to assume greater centrality in the upper echelons of Chinese military thought. Like most of these doctrines adopted by military planners in Beijing, it is not entirely Chinese, but a clever blend of Eastern and Western thought.

Still to understand the Chinese game

Deception as a military tactic has long circled Chinese writings over the millennia. Given the new technologies available and the sheer brutality of the Chinese state, it has also been able to intensify the campaigns of denial and distortion. Disinformation of course follows seamlessly in this image given the propensity to claim something and mean quite the opposite.

More than a dozen meetings between the leaders of China and India failed to warn New Delhi that the annual summer military exercise across the LAC in April 2020 would turn into a physical occupation of a territory that is not held by anyone.

On the other hand, military operations other than war (MOOTW) was a largely benign concept first enunciated by American thinkers. From search and rescue and anti-piracy to drug interdiction, MOOTW has covered events that made great stories. But now China has brought it to other areas as well. The 2013 edition ofScience of military strategya highly influential publication of the PLA Academy of Military Sciences, lists three general strategic means for an army: acts of war, acts of deterrence and military operations other than war. Thus, when combined with the doctrine of deception, the MOOTW can be extended to areas currently occupied.

A Taiwanese navy vessel recently had a skirmish with a Chinese destroyer and the radiotelephone exchange in between makes for a rather interesting conversation. The Chinese vessel categorically denies the existence of any boundary line at sea to demarcate Taiwanese territory. It was leaked by a commercial ship in the nearby sea, otherwise it would not have been put into circulation. In its broader thrust, the argument adopted by the Chinese ship is not much different from what has been exhibited on eastern Ladakh. Denial has now become the heart of politics, and it is likely to remain so for the foreseeable future.

Coupled with increased international pressure, an increasingly paranoid China is preparing for all eventualities. A good example of preparations, both on the mental side and a broader message for its citizens, is the fact that the recent report of the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China noted an extraordinary increase in the use of national security . As an observer wroteIn the Party’s 20th Congress report, its overall concept of national security had its own stand-alone section, and mentions of national security rose 60 percent from the last report in 2017. Increased political pressure on national security , supported by aggressive use of malleable military forces. doctrines creates an explosive situation.

It is, however, combustion without fire, possibly, since the objectives can be achieved by other means. Enough deception has flowed down the Galwan River to create a situation where India is claiming progress when in fact it is still restricted behind its old borders. Military losses also encourage livelihood losses. This is a clear example of MOOTW backed by deception and misinformation, but the irony is that India has been tricked into believing otherwise.

Manvendra Singh is Congress Leader, Editor of Defense & Security Alert and Chairman of the Soldier Welfare Advisory Committee, Rajasthan. He tweets @ManvendraJasol. Views are personal.

