Xi Jinping says Asia-Pacific is not the backyard and should not become the arena of a power race

The Chinese president made the remarks for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit on Thursday.

In written remarks, Xi Jinping said, “No attempt to wage a new Cold War will ever be allowed by the people or by our times. We must follow a path of openness and inclusion.” The Chinese president added that Asia-Pacific should not turn into an arena for great power competitions.”

Xi Jinping said, “Unilateralism and protectionism must be rejected by all; any attempt to politicize and militarize economic and trade relations must also be rejected by all.”

Lately, relations between the United States and China, the world’s two largest economies, have been strained over issues such as tariffs, Taiwan, intellectual property, the removal of Hong Kong’s autonomy and the disputes over the South China Sea, among others.

Weeks after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited, in a move Beijing may view as a rebuke, a senior administration official said U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris would travel to the Philippine islands of Palawan on the disputed South China Sea on Tuesday.

The trip will make Kamala Harris the most senior US official to visit the island chain adjacent to the Spratly Islands. China has dredged the seabed to build ports and airstrips on the Spratleys, parts of which are also claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Kamala Harris will make the visit after attending the APEC meeting, which follows a series of regional summits so far dominated by geopolitical tensions related to the war in Ukraine.

(With contributions from the agency)