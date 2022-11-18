Problems with the purchase of American F-16 planes will soon be solved: Turkiyes Erdogan

Dozens of desperate Palestinians who embark on illegal and dangerous boat trips to Europe in search of a better life continue to lose their lives in tragedies at sea, officials say, causing anguish among loved ones in mourning.

They leave their homes in the hope of finding better job opportunities and better living conditions. However, some drown and others are detained by the coast guard when they reach their destination. Ultimately, many of those who survive are sent back to where they came from.

Ahmad Al-Deek, political adviser to the Palestinian foreign minister, told Arab News that those who undertake dangerous journeys to try to reach the shores of Greece pay smugglers between $7,000 and $10,000 to transport them there in overloaded, rickety old boats that are unseaworthy. Some of the migrants are from the Gaza Strip, others are Palestinians from Syria and Lebanon

Boats designed to carry around 10 passengers can be loaded with up to 40 or 50 people, which is a major risk factor for capsizing and sinking, he said. In some cases, the boats, most of which depart from Turkey or Libya, are deliberately sunk by smuggling gangs over disputes, he added.

Organized human and organ trafficking gangs (traffickers) are behind this humanitarian tragedy, and we are working to make it an issue of Palestinian public opinion so that families prevent their children from undertaking these death journeys, Al-Deek said.

Boat losses often go undiscovered for days as they are kept secret by the smugglers, who extort money from their desperate passengers and, according to the testimonies of their victims, threaten and sometimes beat and abuse them. They are particularly cruel when intercepted by Greek security patrols, Al-Deek added.

He said he had established a special department within the Foreign Ministry to collect information on Palestinians missing at sea and to communicate with their families and Palestinian embassies, authorities and coastguards in countries where they are located. produce drownings.

The department also works with Palestinian intelligence agencies to determine the number of casualties and identify the gangs responsible for the tragedies. It contacts survivors who have been detained or are in shelters and informs their families of their conditions, and helps relatives of the dead to repatriate the bodies of their loved ones.

Sources in the Hamas government authority in Gaza say the number of Palestinians who have drowned during perilous sea voyages in the past five years may be around 40. Other sources say the actual number may reach 360.

Mukhaimer Abu Saada, professor of political science at Al-Azhar University in Gaza, told Arab News that economic pressures, resulting from high unemployment and lack of job opportunities for university graduates in the Gaza Strip, have young people in their twenties thinking about risky sea crossings in search of a better life.

The unemployment rate among young people in the Gaza Strip has reached 45%, and among university graduates 65%, he said. Most government jobs in Gaza have been filled by members of the Hamas movement.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, which is considered the second largest employer after Hamas, has downsized and now offers only contractor jobs, he added.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority stopped employing university graduates from Gaza in 2007 and the processes for obtaining permits to work in Israel are complicated, Abu Saada said.

Two million people live in the Gaza Strip, which has been under Israeli blockade since 2006.

Bassim Naiem, head of Hamas’ political department in Gaza, told Arab News that his organization strives to educate citizens, through Friday sermons in mosques and radio and television broadcasts, do not consider illegal migrant travel, and asks many Arabs and non-Arab countries to absorb graduates from universities in the Gaza Strip by offering them jobs.

Hardly a week goes by without a boat carrying Palestinian migrants from the coasts of Libya, Tunisia or Turkey sinking, killing several, Palestinian sources told Arab News, citing survivors who said greedy smugglers were using unsuitable dinghies with a single engine and no captain. , and carry at least twice the number of passengers allowed.

They provide one of the passengers with minimal training on how to navigate and steer the boat, the sources said, but because that person does not know the correct procedures for sailing and how to deal with waves and other hazards, tragedies often occur.