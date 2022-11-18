Republicans who support billionaires the most are abandoning Donald Trump for now





After launching his third presidential campaign on Tuesday, Donald Trump, once the star of the Republican Party, now faces a mass exodus from top GOP donors and allies who say the party desperately needs new legs. While it’s unclear who the party’s new face will be, a sure candidate, based on discussions among Republican power brokers, is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has yet to declare a presidential candidacy. but has spent the past two years building a powerful image beyond state lines.

Among the donors now flirting with the idea of ​​a DeSantis White House are Ken Griffin, the billionaire CEO of the Citadel hedge fund; Andy Sabin, president of Sabin Metal Corporation; and, reportedly, Stephen Ross, the billionaire Miami Dolphins owner who donated $220,000 to the Friends of Ron DeSantis PAC earlier this year. (Ross, another real estate magnate whom Trump has called a great friend, has yet to publicly signal his support for DeSantis, but CNBC reported this week that he likes the Florida governor and could back him if he does. he was running.) Additionally, a spokesperson for Billionaire Ronald Lauder, another longtime Trump ally, said the cosmetics heir has no plans to support Trump in 2024, according to the New York Post.

[DeSantis] has a formidable record as governor of Florida, and our country would be well served by him as president, said Griffin, the GOP’s second-biggest donor this cycle, adding that it was time for Republicans to move on. the next generation. Stephen Schwarzman, the billionaire co-founder of Blackstone Group who has donated more than $35 million to the GOP’s midterm efforts, echoed the same sentiment on Wednesday, calling on the GOP to abandon Trump in favor of a new generation of leaders. .

Meanwhile, Sabin, who gave $120,000 to the Trumps 2020 campaign, aired his grievances in clearer terms. I wouldn’t give [Trump] a fucking nickel, he told the Post on Wednesday, adding that Trump single-handedly sank GOP hopes this cycle and suggesting he’s just plain bad for business. Trump does nothing to help my life. My businesses couldn’t be better without Trump.

Of course, there’s reason to be skeptical about whether the GOP mega-donors are, in fact, done with Trump for good. At the start of the 2016 election, when the Trump campaign seemed like a passing fad, Schwarzman and Sabin both helped bankroll establishment frontrunner Jeb Bush, while Griffin, a self-styled Reagan Republican, put in a lot of effort. money behind Bush and Marco Rubio. In a 2015 Washington Post article auspiciously titled Plan A for GOP Donors: Wait Until Trump Falls. (There is no plan B.) Sabin confidently asserted that Republican primary voters would ditch Trump and choose a more qualified option. I’m not worried, he said at the time. Voters will only think about their candidate for a week or two before entering the voting booth.

The trio of choice candidates were then defeated by Trump in the primary, after which Schwarzman, Sabin and Griffin all donated to his inaugural 2017 committee and/or re-election bid. It remains to be seen if Trump would be able to replicate such results against DeSantis or anyone else. But it’s clear that simply waiting for Trump to falter hasn’t worked for major Republican donors in the past.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2022/11/billionaire-backers-ditching-donald-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos