Timeline Of Xi Jinping Angry At Canadian Prime Minister It’s Inappropriate





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Chinese President Xi Jinping is said to be “angry” with Canadian Prime Minister (PM) Justin Trudeau. What is the timeline? This turned out to be due to the content of their reunion leaking to the media. To quote Reuters and RTXi’s irritation was actually due to the results of the ten-minute encounter between the two. A Trudeau source raised “serious concerns” about China’s “interfering activities” in Canada, ranging from industrial espionage to interference in the 2019 federal election. A government source said AFP. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT According to the same source, they also discussed the situation in Ukraine, North Korea and the next biodiversity conference in December, co-organized by Beijing and Ottawa. This is what Xi Jinping dislikes. When they saw each other again on the sidelines of KTTG20 last Wednesday, the two spoke on their feet. Barely a minute later, the conversation opened with Xi speaking through a translator, telling Trudeau that “everything we discussed was leaked in the papers.” “It’s inappropriate. And that’s not how conversations go,” Xi said with a serious face as he waved in footage from a Canadian reporter. “If there is any sincerity on your part…” he added. This was later reciprocated by Trudeau. It refers to the values ​​of openness and freedom. “In Canada, we believe in free, open and frank dialogue, and that’s what we will continue to do,” Trudeau replied, speaking through an interpreter who was still trying to finish Xi’s remarks. . “We will continue to work together constructively but there will be things we will not agree on,” added the Canadian leader. This was then answered again by Xi. With a serious face, he is always seen offering to shake hands with Trudeau. “Let’s put the conditions [untuk itu] first,” Xi replied. The two then turned around. As the Chinese leader smiled and carried on, the Canadian Prime Minister walked away from the cameras, alone. This fact then went viral on social media. Some commented on how Xi was “lecturing” Trudeau. “Sneak peek of Xi lecturing Trudeau at G20. Xi says no big deal, leaking his past talking points to newspapers. ‘Not how conversations go,'” one tweeted. Twitter user. This was also commented by another Twitter user. Where, he described the moment as unusual. “Stunning footage. I believe this is the first time we’ve seen Xi publicly berate a foreign leader (or anyone, as far as I know),” another Twitter user said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article China throws a big “party” for Xi Jinping, what’s up? (sef/sef)



