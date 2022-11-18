Will Donald Trump sink Herschel Walker?





CN—

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock made an announcement on Thursday that, at first, might confuse you.

The ad opens with Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential announcement earlier this week and specifically his support for Warnock’s Republican opponent in the Georgia Senate run-off, Herschel Walker.

We all have to work very hard for a gentleman and a great person named Herschel Walker, a fabulous human being who loves our country and will be a great United States Senator, Trump said.

As Trump continues to speak, six words appear on screen to close the ad: Stop Donald Trump. Arrest Herschel Walker.

And that’s all. That’s the whole ad.

This is, quite simply, what Republicans have openly worried about and why even many close to Trump wanted him to delay his campaign announcement until after the Dec. 6 runoff between Warnock and Walker.

I don’t think President Trump should announce his race tonight, South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham said Tuesday ahead of Trump’s speech. I think most conference attendees would prefer that President Trump not announce anything tonight.

Looking at the midterm elections, it’s clear that Trump and the election-denial candidates he pushed for GOP nominations were a drag on the party’s overall performance.

According to national exit polls, only 39% of midterm voters viewed Trump favorably, while 58% viewed him unfavorably. A further 28% said their vote for House was to show opposition to Trump, while just 16% said it was to show support for him.

In Georgia in particular, this margin was narrower. Among voters in the first round of the Senate race, more said they voted to oppose Trump (24%) than to support him (19%), according to exit polls. Which is remarkable because 48% of the Georgia Senate electorate said they voted for Trump in 2020, while 43% said they voted for Joe Biden. (Biden won the state by less than 12,000 votes.)

Warnock’s strategy to make the race a direct referendum on Trump has two purposes:

1) The Democratic base in the state. A big part of the job of a runoff election wedged between Thanksgiving and Christmas is getting the people who are already for you to the polls. As demonstrated in recent election cycles, Trump is a huge motivator for Democratic voters.

2) The suburbs of Atlanta. In the general election, Walker won 49% of the suburban vote to Warnock’s 48%, according to exit polls. Warnock is betting that linking Walker so directly to Trump will be a turnoff for swing suburban voters.

The Point: Warnock’s decision to nationalize this race around Trump tells you he thinks the former president is a net negative in the state and will work as an anchor in the walkers’ bid to get the majority of votes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/17/politics/trump-herschel-walker-georgia-runoff The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos