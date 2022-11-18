Myanmar junta seeks to appease ASEAN by releasing prisoners Radio Free Asia

Myanmar junta’s announcement of the release of several high-profile prisoners, including a former UK ambassador and an Australian economist, is an attempt to stave off pressure from ASEAN as the military seeks to win the legitimacy of the national elections scheduled for next year.

On Thursday, the junta, officially called the State Administrative Council, announced it was releasing Australian Sean Turnell, Briton Vicky Bowman, Japanese journalist Toru Kubota, Burmese-American national Kyaw Htay Oo and several prominent opposition. It was part of a prisoner amnesty of 5,774 prisoners including 712 political prisoners, to mark a national holiday.

Turnell, an academic, was a close economic adviser to ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who is now in prison herself convicted and sentenced on multiple counts totaling 26 years. Turnell was arrested days after the February 1, 2021 coup and sentenced to three years. Former Ambassador Bowman, who ran an NGO advocating corporate responsibility, was arrested with her husband Htein Lin, in September 2022. They were each sentenced to one year each on immigration fees. Lin was also released. Toru Kubota was arrested in July 2022 and sentenced to seven years.

The bogus charges against Bowman, Turnell and Kubota indicate that they were effectively used as hostages to prevent their respective governments from approving tougher economic sanctions against the junta.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who has assumed the rotating chairmanship of ASEAN, said Indonesia was deeply disappointed with the deteriorating situation in Myanmar and feared the organizations’ dithering would define the South Asian bloc. -East. Credit: AFP/File photo of the Indonesian presidential palace

Why now?

The releases came just days after Indonesian President Joko Widodo took over as ASEAN’s rotating chairmanship. His predecessor as ASEAN Chairman, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, had widely advocated a engagement policy with the junta, although he was pressured by ASEAN members to uninvite their political leadership at the summits.

In reality, the Cambodian leadership was a present to the junta. But a nice chair is no longer a given.

Widodo, commonly known as Jokowi, expressed his dissatisfaction with the groupingthe junta’s failure to abide by the terms of the five-point consensus, reached between the junta and ASEAN in April 2021. It was aimed at fostering a political settlement and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

A November 13 ASEAN statement after its leaders met for a summit in Cambodia, call for concrete, practical and measurable indicators of progress in implementing the consensus, and the junta has reason to believe that Indonesia will be more forceful in its approach. Jokowi declared this Indonesia is deeply disappointed at the worsening situation in Myanmar and fears that the organizationthe weaving was defining the Southeast Asian bloc.

While one might be skeptical that Indonesia would take a much tougher line on the junta, would Naypyidaw’s generals be willing to take the risk? Foreign policy has never been a high priority for the Indonesian president, but after successfully hosting what could have been a highly controversial G-20 summit and now assuming the ASEAN chairmanship, Jokowi may be turning his be towards his legacy. His term will end in 2024.

But it’s more than the ASEAN meeting that explains the timing.

On November 14, the Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah announced that Malaysia would not support the elections planned by the juntas in 2023, because it would be biased and rejected by the Aung San Suu Kyis National Democracy League, which overwhelmingly won the November 2020 elections, the National Unity Shadow Government or other stakeholders.

The pro-democracy group that won the previous election won big, but before it could convene parliament, the junta seized power, Saifuddin said. Therefore, it is completely illogical for Malaysia and ASEAN to support the election.

The junta has every reason to fear that Indonesia will follow suit, paving the way for other ASEAN states, such as the Philippines and Singapore, to share this position.

The proposed election in Myanmar in 2023 will be chaotic, for a host of reasons. The junta established a proportional representation system he says will be in his favor, has arrested hundreds of NLD deputies and activists, trashed districts, moved to ban parties, and controlled the media. He is also preparing to introduce a national ID card system that would be necessary to vote, but likely unavailable to much of the electorate. The junta also controls Trade union electoral commission and the judiciary.

Various ethnic resistance organizations have already declared that no electoral activity will be allowed on their territory. The shadow government that emerged after the coup, the NUG, will likely lead a nationwide boycott of the election, further diminishing the credibility of the vote.

Yet while the junta is confident it can rig a vote in its favor, it is far less confident the international community will accept it. The leader of the coup, General Min Aung Hlaing, truly believes that elections would allow him, Thai style, to cling to power and legitimize his regime.

While he can count on China, Russia and India, as well as Japan and South Korea, to rubber stamp any election, give the regime a fig leaf of legitimacy and allow business as usual to resume, the key to international acceptance will be the position of ASEAN. .

The United States and the West have always said that ASEAN should spearhead any political resolution to the Myanmar crisis. It is therefore essential that the junta tries to prevent the bloc from rejecting the results of the elections, even before they happen.

This year, a member of the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF) is helping train female special forces personnel in Kayah State, eastern Myanmar. Despite battlefield losses suffered by ethnic resistance organizations and the People’s Defense Forces, the junta believes it can win by overcoming its opponents’ will to fight. Credit: AFP/Photo from archives of the Karenni Nationalities Defense Forces

The theory of the victory of the juntas

Despite massive battlefield casualties against ethnic resistance organizations and the people’s defense forces that have taken up arms since the coup, and a civil war on multiple fronts, the junta has a theory of victory . The NUGs center of gravity are their alliances and working relationships with the various ethnic armed organizations that also supply the NUGs network of militias with weapons and training. So they keep hanging autonomy agreements and revenue sharing with any ethnic resistance organization that will show up in Naypyidaw.

The SAC also knows that time is on its side. Despite their blatant economic mismanagement, they still have more resources than the NUG, they have access to guns and arms, and can borrow money from abroad.

The junta must simply hang on and not lose any more territory before the elections scheduled for next August. Indeed, they are about to begin their dry season offensive, trying to retake as much territory as possible and use their air power to bombard the ethnic resistance forces in the hope that they leave the NUG and begin peace talks.

And thatThis is why the release of Turnell, Bowman and others is so important. It will be interpreted by many in ASEAN and the international community as a goodwill gesture by the junta that will allow states that were beginning to call for greater isolation from the junta to accept continued engagement.

For the junta, everything is decided in the years to come elections. He worked for the Thai junta that took power in 2014 and was able to go from a pariah to a normalized state in a few years, while politically emasculating the opposition.

For Min Aung Hlaing, Bowman, Turnell, Kubota and others are tokens to be traded for international endorsement. And they have many more to play, including the Lady herself – as Aung San Suu Kyi is known in Myanmar – as they maneuver to retain power. This is not a humanitarian gesture, but a cynical and calculated ploy for international legitimacy.

Zachary Abuza is a professor at the National War College in Washington and an adjunct at Georgetown University. The opinions expressed here are his own and do not reflect the position of the United States Department of Defense, the National War College, Georgetown University or RFA.