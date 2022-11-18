Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Samagam in Varanasi on November 19





Reinforcing the vision of “Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the month-long Kashi-Tamil Samagam in Varanasi on Saturday. The event will pave the way for the rediscovery of a centuries-old knowledge link and an ancient civilizational link between the North and the South. The Yogi Adityanath government of the state has sprang into action to organize the ‘Kashi-Tamil Samagam’ in the holy city of Varanasi on a grand note and to give insight into the Dravidian culture as well as the culture, the Tamil food and music. Nadu to the people of Uttar Pradesh. Around 75 stalls showcasing the cultural diversity of Tamil Nadu are taking shape at BHU’s Amphitheater Ground in Varanasi. The stalls will showcase Tamil Nadu products, handicrafts and looms. Apart from this, an exhibition illustrating the struggle of the freedom fighters will also be held. A National Book Trust exhibition, another from the Central Institute of Languages ​​and a public conversation will also be organised. No less than 51 cultural programs will take place during the 30 days of Kashi Tamil Samagam, according to a statement. Cultural programs showcasing Tamil Nadu culture mainly include Meenakshi Chittaranjan’s Bharatanatyam, Tamil Nadu folk music, Irula and other tribal dances, and Villupatta, an ancient musical storytelling. It also presents mythological historical dramas, puppet shows based on Shiva Purana, Ramayana and Mahabharata. On November 19, after the official inauguration of the event by the Prime Minister, around 2,500 to 3,000 people in 12 different groups from Tamil Nadu are expected to reach Varanasi. Each group’s trip will be eight days, including 2 days of travel from Tamil Nadu to Varanasi. The team will stay in Varanasi for two days and visit Hanuman Ghat famous for Ganga Snan, Residence of Subrahmanya Bharti, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Sarnath Archaeological Site and Museum, Ganga Aarti and also do a boat trip to the 84 ghats and will participate in the culture program at the BHU in the evening. After Varanasi, a trip to Prayagraj and Ayodhya is also offered. For this, three additional special cars will be attached to three trains from Rameshwaram, Chennai and Coimbatore. The nodal ministry for the program is the Ministry of Education. IIT Chennai and Banaras Hindu University have been designated as the nodal institutes for the program. The stay of the different groups in Varanasi has been programmed. Students will stay on November 19 and 20, the group of artisans on November 22 and 23, literary people on November 23 and 24, people associated with spirituality on November 26 and 27, businessmen on November 30 and December 1 , people associated with education on December 2 and 3, people associated with heritage on December 4 and 5, new entrepreneurs on December 7 and 8, and professionals on December 8 and 9. In addition, a team of temple priests and mahants will join the Kashi Tamil Samagam on December 10-11, followed by rural farmers on December 13-14 and cultural workers on December 15-16. On the second day of the tour, these subgroups will have three-hour themed programs, of which seven programs will be held at BHU, two programs at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and three programs at Trade Facilitation Centre.

