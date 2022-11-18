UK refuses to make defense spending commitments as part of strategy review

LONDON Britain will not commit to future defense spending levels until it completes a review of a strategy released last year, the government’s top finance official said on Thursday. to legislators.

Jeremy Hunt told parliamentarians that he and new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recognize the need for increased spending, but first want to complete a review of the 2021 Integrated Defense and Security Strategy, presented by the Prime Minister at the time, Boris Johnson.

Before making this commitment, there is a need to revise and update the integrated exam, written as it was before the invasion of Ukraine, Hunt said in delivering what is locally known as Fall statement. I have called for this vital work to be completed before the next budget [in the spring]and confirm today that we will continue to maintain the defense budget at at least 2% of GDP to be consistent with our commitment to NATO.

Hunt instead proposed budget plans to Parliament that focused more on health and education. The Conservative government is trying to fix its crumbling finances with tax hikes and spending cuts. Still, the Treasury said the government remains committed to ensuring defense spending does not fall below 2% of gross domestic product.

Britain’s Chancellor Jeremy Hunt leaves Downing Street in central London to deliver a budget statement in the House of Commons on November 17, 2022. (Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images)

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace told the House Defense Committee earlier this month that he hoped the review, which has been underway for several months, would be completed by the end of the year. ‘year. It now appears that the government will miss that deadline as it struggles to match limited financial resources with military needs.

Like most other ministries, the Ministry of Defense will not experience a budget cut, but it will have to absorb the impact of an inflation rate currently at 11%.

Commitments made by the two previous prime ministers, Johnson and Liz Truss, to increase defense spending to 3% of GDP by the end of the decade are now described as ambitious by ministers like Wallace.

Dan Darling, analyst of European military markets at Forecast International, said the new prime minister appears hesitant to commit more financially to defence.

The 3% of GDP target announced by Liz Truss is already as cold in the ground as her position as Prime Minister. Boris Johnson pledges to raise defense budget to 2.5% [and then 3%] is just a diminishing reminder of his final months as prime minister. And a Labor victory in 2025 could make such a commitment dead on arrival, he told Defense News.

UK defense consultant Howard Wheeldon does not expect the review to lead to specific cuts in military capabilities.

Wording is key, and although a real increase in defense spending[ing] was effectively ruled out for now, given that UK GDP itself is likely to fall, there is an unspoken suggestion in the autumn statement that we won’t see any specific cuts, Wheeldon said. I’m not suggesting, however, that we won’t see delays in signing projects by pushing them back in order to manage defense inflation and minimize cash outlays.

But, he warned, be careful not to read too much positivity into the chancellors’ remarks today. Wording is always important, no matter how cautious, but decisive action on accepting the need for increased defense spending was clearly missing from today’s statement.

I suspect the gist of it all is that while it could have been worse, there’s sadly little reason for the military or industry to be more than just relieved, in the short term, but increasingly concerned about the longer term, he added.

Conventional war continues

Much of the original built-in review was about removing old capabilities for a high-tech military that fights in space and cyberspace while using advanced technology like artificial intelligence.

Darling said that left the Ministry of Defense in a conundrum.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine showed that conventional warfare in the European theater is not dead, that high-intensity peer-to-peer conflict is not fading, and that firepower and a strong logistical tail remain paramount. to achieve victory on the battlefield, he explained.

The review of the MoD’s integrated review and associated command over the next six to eight weeks will pose difficult questions for the government, Darling said, including:

Are key programs being pushed back with the risk that they will become more expensive in the future?

Are some programs reduced or completely removed?

Are program cuts or delays hampering government efforts to relocate and strengthen the local defense industry?

Darling expects naval capabilities to remain secure given the large orders for Type 26 frigates and strong fleet support ships announced this week. Likewise, he said, air defense, long-range precision strike capabilities, cyber technology and the Skynet 6 satellite program are likely to avoid cuts.

Prince William visits a BAE Systems shipyard to observe the construction of HMS Glasgow, the Royal Navy’s first Type 26 frigate, on June 29, 2021. (Andrew Milligan/Getty Images)

The F-35 Lightning II fighter jet is a big piece of the acquisition pie that looks set to shrink, he said. The initial British objective of acquiring 138 F-35s is no longer tenable given the emphasis and financial commitment placed on the future Tempest combat air system. … How much should the supply decrease is a good question, but a total order of 70 to 74 F-35s may be the logical end point.

Wallace told the House Defense Committee that the Defense Department has ordered 48 F-35 fighters and expects to have a fleet of 74 by the end of the decade.

On the military side, the requirements to field and equip a Ranger regiment, acquire improved long-range sniper fire, new air defenses, tactical surveillance drones, and new electronic warfare and cybersecurity capabilities should all remain in place, because the price to pay for these objectives pales in comparison to the capitalization projects of the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy, he predicted.

The army is in the midst of a $23 billion (US$27 billion) 10-year modernization effort, which has run into problems amid attempts to field the Ajax family of armored reconnaissance vehicles .

An obvious problematic program that would appear to be a possibility for the chopping block is the Ajax armored reconnaissance vehicle and its complement of variants. But that would still leave a key capability requirement to be met in the future, Darling said.

Wallace and his generals have been reluctant to throw in the towel on Ajax’s delayed program. For its part, contractor General Dynamics UK has recently made progress in addressing vibration and noise issues with the platform.

Wallace told the committee that delivering Ajax was really important, noting that the Army was up to 15 years behind its peer group in several areas.

It is troubling that our land is so far behind, he said.