Comment on Widodo’s annual event regarding Badung – like: DUY LINH

I am young Since Vietnam is the only Vietnamese community in the world, Widodo’s annual meeting was held on November 17. It was only a day after the announcement of the G20 that it was also the last day of the year.

Badung is one of the most densely populated traditional areas of Bali, so you can see that there are many regulations on how to live in the country.

According to the elderly, we are proud of our achievements, but we also have the hearts of people outside the country, to fight for a “good job” for the province to give iv G20 Hope and thc.

Bali is the name of Badung and Badung is the name of the city. H n sm hn cc nh bo v ng xp hng ngay ngn bn trong sn ch ch “bapak” Jokowi.

Bapak in Bahasa Indonesia means “people” but also means “father”.

After not having tng ting , tng tng cttntntnet dn dn. We are proud of the staff who have chosen to wear the same clothes as each other around the world.

When the car and the devil stopped working, Widodo went out into town to go to town, where he said “bapak, bapak”. I will give you a tip when you can use it.

Widodo and Widodo were “compensating” for the first time, before being “covered” by their victims. There is no more than 2-3 meters of space between the two and the people who understand it, and the people who do not follow it, they will see each other regularly.

I used to work everyday everyday. At the same time, people from outside the country are allowed to enter, people from inside have a lot to do and need to study the daily routines. People gathered around the area trying to get rid of Jokowi’s people.

People use Badung annual meeting, the first day of Widodo week where people walk past the show booth – Video: DUY LINH

The island is still in the center of the world and it is a professional service in Indonesia. After they finished working around Widodo, they were able to move.

The staffs staffs are in the center of the city I am young cng bnm ln th t th th tn th th th th on th th th from Indonesia th enm the far tt tng tng. Phi mt mt hi thch, wine wine vietnam mmc php tip cn tr li.

After a long day of sightseeing, Widodo will head to the famous tourist area. He is a staff member who will help you get the best results you can get in the first place.

“I’m happy with my kids, but I’m very interested in economics. I want to see people living in the city, everyday, everyday, everyday, everyday, everyday.” am sorry.

After a while I was told that I couldn’t do it, but no, I had no more time to waste.

Mt cnh v, ngi kh nm chng o thun mu en theo ng I don’t know what to do. Widodo tu bui, lc ny tr thnh trung tm ch “Bapak Jokowi” is the name of the song, and the name of the song is the name of the song.

m ng tr nn hnrrr rng mnn quat t tng tng th. People can have fun with their friends and family, but they don’t have much fun with their parents.

Gin, the customer was very pleased with himself, when he heard a lot of comments before explaining that he was a regular patient of Widodo.

“People in the house are in the same style as them. Fathers and mothers are very thin and hot like Jokowi. The people who do it today are not the same as Jokowi’s models. They fight for the third time. This is the second time, the second, the same,” Mr. Gin said.

I cannot buy Widodo in Badung. I don’t want to share a photo of a cvt before I change my mind – NH: DUY LINH

Every month Widodo b covers dn dn when it’s at ch. The man who shared his wife’s life with him was now in the middle of a war.

I am very grateful for the first month of the year, and I gave him the first prize of the training session: DUY LINH.

This is the most popular selfie among Widodo. Happy birthday and I love taking selfies with you when you meet : DUY LINH

People are happy to try and see what happens after Widodo returns to Jokowi’s office – Like: DUY LINH

Thanks.

People who weren’t allowed to fight for the first time didn’t know how to fight when they weren’t happy with the number of people in the house on November 17 – Like: DUY LINH.