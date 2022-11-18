In first phone call since 2013, Netanyahu, Erdogan pledge to build ‘new era’ in relations

The presumptive incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone on Thursday, agreeing to work together to usher in a new era in Ankara-Jerusalem relations, which have steadily warmed over the past year.

“President Erdogan said it is in the common interests of Turkey and Israel to maintain relations respecting sensitivities on the basis of mutual interests, and to strengthen them in a sustainable manner,” according to a Turkish reading. of the call.

Erdogan’s office added that Netanyahu remarked that Turkey’s mediation efforts between Ukraine and Russia “are important for the world.”

Netanyahu expressed his condolences over the bomb attack on a popular pedestrian street in Istanbul that left six people dead and dozens injured. He also offered Israel’s help in the fight against terrorism.

Erdogan thanked Netanyahu and offered his own condolences for Tuesday’s deadly terror attack in Ariel.

The 12-minute chat comes a week after the Turkish leader sent Netanyahu a congratulatory letter on his election victory, saying he believed cooperation between Eastern Mediterranean powers would continue in a way that would bring peace. peace and stability in our region.

Representatives of Turkish communities lay flowers at a memorial placed at the spot of Sunday’s explosion on the famous pedestrianized Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul, Turkey, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

In August, the two countries announced that they would restore full diplomatic relations after their suspension in 2018. Ankara then withdrew its ambassador and expelled the Israeli envoy after deadly clashes along Israel’s border with the Strip. Gaza. Jerusalem responded in kind.

Relations between the two leaders themselves have also been notoriously acrimonious over the past decade.

They last spoke by phone in 2013, when then-US President Barack Obama hosted a conversation in which Netanyahu apologized for the deaths of Turkish nationals in the incident. Mavi Marmara in 2010.

This call was itself the first time they had spoken to each other in four years.

Renewed coordination between Israel and Turkey was also on display after the two countries’ security forces worked together to prevent an Iranian assassination plot on Turkish soil in July.

An image taken from a security camera at an airport purporting to show an Iranian agent (C) monitoring Israeli tourists in Turkey in July 2022 (Screen grab/Channel 12)

On Saturday, Turkey appointed an ambassador to Israel after a four-year hiatus. Israel appointed its new envoy in September.

Ties between the two soured after Erdogan’s criticism of Israel’s policy towards the Palestinians under Netanyahu’s previous governments. Israel has also expressed anger over Ankara’s support for the Palestinian terror group Hamas, which rules Gaza.

Netanyahu and Erdogan have also argued heatedly on several occasions, with the two often launching angry public attacks at each other, including accusing each other of genocide.

Ties between Israel and Turkey began to slowly improve last year, with Erdogan and President Isaac Herzog exchanging personal messages, followed by a series of growing diplomatic contacts on a variety of issues with a government made up of Netanyahu’s rivals, now on the verge of withdrawing from Power.

President Isaac Herzog (left) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the presidential complex in Ankara, March 9, 2022. (Haim Zach/GPO)

Herzog visited Ankara in March, an important step towards reviving relations between the two countries.

Last month, Defense Minister Benny Gantz held a meeting with Erdogan at the presidential residence in Ankara, the first official trip to Turkey by an Israeli defense chief in more than a decade.

In September, Prime Minister Yair Lapid met with Erdogan on the sidelines of the annual high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly. It was the first such meeting between an Israeli prime minister and the Turkish leader since Ehud Olmert met Erdogan in Turkey in 2008.

The AP and AFP contributed to this report.