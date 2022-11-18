Anthony Albanese’s meeting with Xi Jinping hints at new approach to China, but not everything changes

In retrospect, various signs pointed to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s icebreaker meeting with Anthony Albanese in Bali on Tuesday.

One of the most obscure, perhaps, was the Chinese ambassador to Canberra, Xiao Qian, seeking out Peter Dutton for a chat, which took place last week.

Why would the ambassador want to catch up with the leader of the opposition, who in the previous government had been one of the loudest voices warning of the danger posed by the increasingly assertive superpower?

One answer is that the preparation for what has been dubbed Xi’s current broad “charm offensive” has been complete.

The meeting with Xi was the highlight of Albanese’s season-long summit trip which has included East Asia and ASEAN-Australia summits, the G20 and APEC from which he returns this weekend.

For the Prime Minister, the fact that the bilateral relations are beginning to stabilize and move towards a more constructive basis, after China relegated Australia to the “freezer” for years, is the culmination of a first half very successful on the world stage.

This will be all the more satisfying for Albanese, personally, as December 22 marks the 50th anniversary of the Whitlam government’s establishment of diplomatic relations with China.

It was one of the first acts of this government, following Gough Whitlam’s groundbreaking visit to China as Leader of the Opposition and preceding a Prime Minister’s trip in 1973.

The new Australia-China relationship must be considered in both multilateral and bilateral contexts.

China, for its own reasons, is lowering the temperature in its international relations.

Its economic problems fueled by its COVID-zero policy may be one of the factors.

Moreover, Xi now that his leadership has been further strengthened by the recent 20th Party Congress may feel he has more leeway to shift the tone of foreign policy.

Hence the very long meeting with Joe Biden, which the American president described as positive, and Xi’s benevolent attitude towards several other leaders in recent days.

The shift in stance towards Australia may be partly in the wake of this broader movement.

Bilaterally, however, the defeat of the Morrison government allowed and facilitated the recalibration of the relationship.

If Scott Morrison was still PM, the refrigerator door would probably have been closed for a while.

The Albanian government, from its earliest days, skilfully managed the preparation for Tuesday’s meeting.

He responded appropriately to China’s initial overtures for rapprochement, sending positive signals while making it clear that he would not cede ground on substantive issues.

The Chinese paradox

We now find ourselves in a somewhat paradoxical situation.

As we look to better times with China, Australia’s defense preparations, which include a strategic review to report in March, are all aimed at improving our preparedness (including our interoperability with the Americans) against a possible threat. from this country.

Defense Minister Richard Marles, who was also caretaker Prime Minister this week, sought to square the circle when he addressed the Sydney Institute on Monday.

“A commitment to stabilizing our relationship with China doesn’t mean we won’t also maintain a clear-headed focus on our security,” Marles said.

“The idea that Australia has to choose between diplomacy and defence, or, as some critics claim, between cooperation and confrontation is stealthy, and dangerous to boot.

“Speaking candidly about what we see in our region is not confrontation, it is common sense. Improving our national security is not provocation, it is caution.”

On the threat side, Marles was outspoken.

“We have to adapt to the world as it is, not as we would like it to be,” he said, “a world where post-Cold War optimism has been replaced by the reality of renewed competition between the great powers.

“A competition in which Australia is more relevant today than at any time in our history because its center of gravity is in our region, the Indo-Pacific, where it is driving the greatest military build-up we have have seen all over the world for the past 70 years.

“The risk of this competition turning into confrontation, with all the destructive power of modern weapons, is a threat we recognize and want to avoid.

“That’s why sober, responsible and lucid political savvy has never been more important.”

Xi’s meeting was never expected to produce any immediate ‘announcements’, whether it was the lifting of restrictions on $20bn of Australian trade or the release of detained Australians, reporter Cheng Lei and writer Yang Hengjun.

There is speculation that an easing of trade sanctions could begin around the anniversary of diplomatic recognition.

Ambassador Xiao showed keen interest in this milestone, speaking with people with first-hand knowledge of Whitlam’s trip to Beijing (now Beijing).

The lessons of history

A cursory glance at history indicates that it is important to put Xi’s meeting in the context of longer-term caution.

It was not until 2014-2015, under the Abbott government, that Xi addressed the Australian parliament, and the two countries signed and celebrated their free trade agreement.

Then things quickly deteriorated. During Malcolm Turnbull’s premiership, China was angered by Australia’s legislation against its actual and potential interference.

In particular, he was furious at the rejection of Huawei’s participation in the 5G network.

Things quickly went downhill under the leadership of Malcolm Turnbull. ( Provided: Twitter )

The mood on both sides cooled under Morrison: China gradually tightened trade restrictions because it was angered by the Australian government’s call for an investigation into the origins of COVID-19, which began in Wuhan. Australian ministers were unable to retrieve the calls.

Now we have the defrost, with Xi declaring at the start of his talks with Albanese: “China-Australia relations have been at the forefront of China’s relations with developed countries for a long time, which is worth cherishing. During In recent years, China-Australia relations have encountered difficulties, which we did not want to see.”

Ups and downs under Xi’s presidency

It should be recalled that the ups and downs of recent years have taken place within Xi’s presidency.

It’s not like there’s been a regime change. Rather, they were shifts in position under one man’s direction, often prompted by Australia’s backlash against China’s behavior (or the perceived risk of it).

Relieved that we are out of the freezer, we must remember that circumstances can always send us back.

This is where Canada is now, following its reaction to Chinese interference and pressure.

At the G20, Xi did not grant Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a bilateral meeting.

After Trudeau caught him for a “side shot” (as such meetings are called) and Canadian media were briefed on the discussion, Xi publicly blamed Trudeau.

A united face

As the bilateral relationship unfolds in the coming days, Dutton is expected to ensure the opposition maintains a strong front with the government wherever possible.

After his meeting with the ambassador, he tweeted: “We had a constructive meeting where we discussed security, trade and human rights issues.

“I will continue to engage in open and honest dialogue on issues relating to the safety, security and prosperity of our region.”

It is important that the government and the opposition present a united face to China.

Australia should take full advantage of the new rays of sunshine in the relationship.

But Australians should understand, and probably understand, that this is a relationship where clouds can quickly gather, brought on by both the actions of China and the reactions that an Australian government may consider (rightly or wrongly) as necessary in the national interest.

Dennis Richardson, who previously led the Department of Defense and the Department of Foreign Affairs, captures the moment succinctly.

“We have reached the end of the first phase of the Albanian government’s efforts to improve Australia’s relationship with China,” notes Richardson.

“The fundamental challenge of turning this into real results in trade starts now. But whatever happens on this front, the strategic outlook for Australia and China remains at odds.”

Michelle Grattan is a professor at the University of Canberra and chief political correspondent atThe conversationwhere this article first appeared.