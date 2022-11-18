PM Modi to launch first Greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh on November 19





To further boost air connectivity in the North Eastern region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Arunachal Pradesh’s first airport – “Donyi Polo Airport” – in Itanagar on Saturday, November 19. It is the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh and it has been developed on an area of ​​over 690 acres at a cost of Rs 640 crore. With a 2,300 meter runway, the airport is suitable for all-weather operations, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. The airport terminal is a modern building, which promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy and resource recycling. The name of the airport reflects the traditions and rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh and its centuries-old indigenous reverence for the Sun (Donyi) and Moon (Polo), the PMO said. During his visit to Arunachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister will also dedicate the 600 MW Kameng Hydroelectric Power Station to the nation. The station was developed at a cost of over Rs 8450 crore and in an area stretching over 80 kilometers in the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh. The airport is designed for operations of the A-320 aircraft category and the future extension of the 500 meter long runway to accommodate A-321 type aircraft. Covering an area of ​​4100 m², the airport terminal will be able to accommodate 200 passengers at peak times. Equipped with eight check-in counters, the terminal will have all the modern facilities for passengers. The project, the PMO said, will make Arunachal Pradesh an electricity surplus state, also benefiting the national grid in terms of grid stability and integration. “This project will make a major contribution to achieving the nation’s commitment to increase energy adoption,” the PMO said. On November 8, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) shared two photos of the entrance gate and said, “The airport’s huge state-of-the-art entrance gate is made of bamboo showcasing the shape of the state bird – the Great Hornbill.” The authority said that this architectural marvel is already attracting locals. “This gate will undoubtedly bring a sense of pride to the local people and introduce everyone to the culture and traditions of the state,” he added. Donyi Polo Airport construction works, Itanagar @aaihollongi is complete and the airport will soon begin flight operations. The huge, state-of-the-art airport entrance gate is made of bamboo that showcases the shape of the state bird, the Great Hornbill. pic.twitter.com/UTzmBwtudl Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) November 8, 2022 Since coming to power in the Centre, Prime Minister Modi has been trying to improve air connectivity in the northeast. Last month, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the northeast was an important part of the central government’s strategy to make air connectivity the country’s lifeline. He said that in 2013 there were only nine airports in the northeast. But today, he said, the government has additional airports at Lilabari, Tezpur and Rupsi in Assam, Tezu and Pasighat. Scindia said the Center had built nearly about seven new airports in the past eight years in the northeast. PM Modi in Varanasi Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate a month-long program – Kashi Tamil Sangamam – in Kashi (Varanasi) on November 19. The aim of the program is to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the centuries-old ties between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, two of the most important and oldest places of learning in the country. The program aims to provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life – including scholars, students, philosophers, traders, artisans and artists – from both regions to come together, share their knowledge, culture and best practice and learn from each other. live. According to the PMO, more than 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu will visit Kashi. They will participate in seminars, site visits, etc. to interact with local people of similar trades, professions and interests. A month-long exhibition of looms, handicrafts, ODOP products, books, documentaries, cuisine, art forms, history, tourist spots, and more. of the two regions will also be set up in Kashi.

