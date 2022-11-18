Politics
The Mayor of Jaya Negara accompanying the visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo to the Badung market
DENPASAR, Nusa Bali
The Mayor of Denpasar, I Gusti Ngurah Jaya Negara, accompanied the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, on a visit to Badung Market in the city of Denpasar on Thursday (11/17).
Jokowi’s third visit to the popular market, the pride of the city of Denpasar, means reviewing market conditions, including price stability and food availability. So that the policies taken by the government can adapt to the existing conditions.
The arrival of the Republic’s No. 1 person was greeted by hundreds of traders and people who thronged the Badung market yard. After greeting the audience, President Jokowi immediately walked around the market. While talking to traders and the public, it appears that the number one person in Indonesia is handing over basic food aid and BLT. It is not uncommon for some traders to have the opportunity to shake hands and take selfies.
This morning after the G20 event, I went to Pasar Badung. “As usual, I want to see commodity prices and then inflation, which is important given market conditions,” President Jokowi told the media team.
The President explained that verification of the price of goods in the market is regularly carried out when visiting the regions. Where, direct visits to the market allow the government to better understand the conditions the community faces. Indeed, you can have a direct dialogue and hear the market price conditions of the traders you meet.
I have a direct dialogue with traders, I hear directly (the state of the price of goods on the market) from traders. What are the conditions, what are the challenges, including the effects of inflation. Visiting markets like this gives me a better understanding of what the community is currently facing, he added.
Meanwhile, Mayor of Denpasar, I Gusti Ngurah Jaya Negara expressed his gratitude for President Joko Widodo’s visit to Denpasar city. This is of course something to be proud of as Badung Market in Denpasar City has been visited three times by President Jokowi. Especially today, besides monitoring price stability and commodity availability, basic food aid and BLT have also been handed over to the community and traders.
Of course, we thank you for choosing Badung Market as the place for your visit. It has become a spirit as well as a force to continue to nurture and care for Badung Market as the center of economic movement. popular, and thanks also to Mr. President for providing basic food aid and BLT to the community and traders in Badung market, he said *e.g.
