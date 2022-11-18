Ardern Says She Must Be Able to Raise Concerns at Xi Jinping Meeting Without Retaliation | New Zealand

Jacinda Ardern said she must be able to raise her concerns in Beijing without provoking retaliatory acts, on the eve of her scheduled meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The first face-to-face bilateral meeting of the pairs since 2019 is to take place on Friday evening on the sidelines of the Apec forum. It comes at a tense time in New Zealand-China relations, where ideological differences and New Zealand’s economic dependence on China as an export market have continued to grow.

Talking in Bangkok New Zealand briefing, the New Zealand Prime Minister said she would discuss the countries’ close economic relations and opportunities for cooperation, as well as areas of divergence. I will make sure to elevate both in the national interest, she said.

Let’s not define the relationship on the parts where we separate, but we have to create an environment where we can nurture those [concerns] because it’s part of who we are. We will always raise areas of concern to us, she said.

We have to make sure that we have an environment where we can do that without seeing any retaliatory acts, because in my mind that doesn’t move the relationship forward.

China is by far New Zealand’s largest export market, accounting for a third of its exports. At the end of 2021, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said two-way trade in goods and services stood at NZ$37.7 billion, up 20% on the year former. The Chinese market accounted for 23% of New Zealand’s total trade and 32% of New Zealand’s merchandise exports.

This dependence has placed New Zealand in a difficult balance between raising concerns and preserving economic ties. The New Zealand government faces deep foreign and domestic policy differences with China, including Beijing’s tensions with Taiwan, the oppression of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, the suppression of democracy in Hong Kong and growing geopolitical competition. in the Pacific, where China has established or attempted a series of security treaties with Pacific nations New Zealand considers close partners.

The government has been cautious but consistent in raising these issues after observing in recent years that Australia has experienced the trade fallout from hardline rhetoric about China during the pandemic.

Ardern said discussions at the meeting will closely mirror New Zealand’s public statements on China. I will be totally consistent. I’ve said many times that what we share privately, we share publicly, she said.

The Prime Minister said she would not raise China’s zero Covid strategy, despite its economic impact. It is unclear whether the two will discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which was squarely on the agenda of the G20 summit Xi attended.

Dr Jason Young, director of the New Zealand Center for Contemporary China Research, said he would expect New Zealand to take the opportunity to continue discussions on trade and seek greater cooperation on climate change, while raising significant challenges in the relationship, including human rights concerns. on Xinjiang and Hong Kong, geopolitical tensions in the Taiwan Strait and New Zealanders’ concerns about growing strategic competition in the Pacific.

I hope to see the prime minister encourage China to use its relationship with Russia to end the destabilizing war in Ukraine, he said.

The meeting between Ardern and Xi comes after a long period of little face-to-face contact between the two countries. New Zealand emerged from a long period of lockdowns and travel restrictions this year, while China continued to enforce both in pursuit of its zero-Covid policy. From this perspective, some analysts argue that the fact of the meeting is as important as any specific item on the agenda.

The main outcome of the meeting is for it to happen, Young said. New Zealand’s relationship with China is stable but strained, there are areas of cooperation that are positive for both countries and a number of issues and differences where concerns have not been resolved, he said. -he declares. The meeting will be an opportunity to reiterate the importance of the relationship and for both parties to exchange views.

The pandemic period has been very light on political interactions and very light on people-to-people exchanges, said John McKinnon, chairman of the New Zealand-China Council and former New Zealand ambassador to China, speaking at the New Zealand Institute of International Affairs on Monday.

The sooner we can move on, the better it will be for the overall health of the relationship and our ability to understand what is happening in China. We don’t always agree with this, but we will have a better understanding.