Boris Johnson on post-PM earnings frenzy in the US





(MENAFN-AFP) Leaving 10 Downing Street was a political hammer blow for Boris Johnson, but does no harm to his depleted bank balance. The former prime minister received more than $325,000 for a single speech at a US insurance industry event, according to an updated list from the Register of Interests of British MPs released on Thursday. When he became Britain’s leader in 2019, the former journalist was forced to give up a lucrative series of newspaper articles and after-dinner speeches, and found himself in more than one financial crisis as Prime Minister. Deported in September, Johnson used his newfound freedom to address the Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers in Colorado Springs on October 14. Speaking expenses arranged by the Harry Walker agency in New York amounted to 276,130 ($325,150), while Johnson and two staff members also received travel and accommodation expenses. Just before Colorado on October 11-12, Johnson was paid $11,559.84 by Rupert Murdoch to travel to a “business meeting” in Montana, where the media mogul owns a cattle ranch. The trip to the United States interrupted a post-prime minister vacation in the Caribbean for Johnson. The register showed that on discharge he, his wife Carrie and their two young children were given luxury lounge space as guests of Gatwick Airport on October 7. London Airport did the same for them on their return on October 22, when Johnson rushed back from the Dominican Republic to take part in another unexpected Conservative leadership race after Liz Truss’ premiership implosed. He backed out of the offer the following day and accepted family accommodation until November 11 from Lord Anthony Bamford, a pro-Brexit businessman who also funded Boris and Carrie Johnson’s wedding reception at his mansion in campaign in July. The ousted Prime Minister does some things for free. On Oct. 3, Johnson said he was serving in the unpaid post of chairman of “Conservative Friends of Ukraine,” building on his outspoken support as prime minister against the Russian invasion. Nothing was on the new register for Rishi Sunak, who took over from Truss last month. Truss reported a donation of $33,265.48 “to cover my leadership campaign liquidation costs” in July and August. She is now freer to win outside of politics. MENAFN17112022000143011026ID1105200583

Legal disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information as is without warranty of any kind. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licensing, completeness, legality, or reliability of any information in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, please contact the provider above.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://menafn.com/1105200583/Boris-Johnson-on-post-PM-earnings-spree-in-US The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos